Conn's HomePlus Opens First Showroom in Lakeland, Florida

Now in 15 states, the company continues its expansion in Florida with this newest showroom bringing the Sunshine State's operating units to eight, totaling 153 stores across the portfolio. The new location opens doors to shoppers on Friday, June 18.

"This is an exciting time for Conn's HomePlus, as we are rapidly growing our presence in Florida," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "This growth provides an opportunity for increased positive economic and philanthropic impact to the customers and communities in the area."

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ showroom boasts 20,000 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

