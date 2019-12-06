Conn's HomePlus Surprises Families of Bastion Community of Resilience with $22,000 Furniture Donation

"Conn's HomePlus holds our veterans in high esteem, and we are so grateful for their service," said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We wanted to show our support for these families as they work toward recovery with a donation to bring extra comfort and joy to them this holiday season."

With the mission to support returning warriors and families through their transition from military service and beyond, Bastion Community of Resilience provides a healing environment within an intentionally designed neighborhood. Bastion aims to create an innovative community model that empowers neighbors as volunteers in a warrior's care plan and help lead residents to recovery from the wounds and casualties of war. The Conn's HomePlus contribution will help make the families more comfortable in their homes and complement the aid supplied by Bastion.

"Bastion builds community by fostering the conditions to create meaningful relationships that last a lifetime. This creates layers of social and instrumental support that makes the community a place to heal and grow," said Jeremy Brewer, Program Director at Bastion Community of Resilience. "With support from organizations like Conn's HomePlus, we can continue to provide care and assistance for the people who put their lives on the line for us."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, nearly $780,000 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

To learn more about Conn's Cares please visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 135+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

