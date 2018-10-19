Conn's HomePlus Teams Up with the Houston Rockets to Inspire At-Risk Youth

HOUSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting the communities it serves, Houston-based specialty retailer, Conn Appliances, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) and the Houston Rockets teamed up to make it happen in the 5th Ward. Conn's HomePlus donated nearly $15,000 in technology, including (10) laptops, (2) printers, and refrigeration to the Urban Enrichment Institute (UEI) – a youth leadership and development program for young men in the Houston area. The special donation was made through the brand's charitable arm, Conn's Cares.

"Conn's HomePlus believes in giving back and aligning with partners that take a similar stance," said Jason Lewis, District Manager at Conn's HomePlus. "Our relationship with the Rockets opens the door for unique opportunities to make a positive impact in the Houston community. We hope this donation inspires young men to make it happen in their own lives and in their community."

The Urban Enrichment Institute provides summer and after-school programs to assist with homework and college applications, instilling positive life goals in local youth. The Conn's HomePlus donation is helping revamp the organization's technology lab, so program participants have access to tools required to excel in academics and work toward their future.

"I came from a neighborhood just like Fifth Ward, so these boys remind me so much of myself when I was their age," said Houston Rockets Forward Kenneth Faried. "Being here took me back to the day that my father challenged me to be better. It's the day that I made the decision to do what's necessary to get out of that neighborhood. So my message to them was simple: You can achieve your dreams if you work hard, stay focused and always remain 'HAT,' Happy, Appreciative and Thankful. It's what's got me to where I am today."

Initiatives facilitated through Conn's Cares, including more than $635,000 in donated funds and products, have been implemented by Conn's HomePlus for local, community-based, charitable organizations since the program's inception.

To learn more about Conn's Cares visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares.

