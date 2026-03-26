Conntour Transforms Video Intelligence with Limitless AI Search, Launches with $7M Seed Round

First AI video analytics platform offers unrestricted natural language search across any camera network, operating fully on-premises



Dramatically strengthens security operations by enabling real-time response to active threats and accelerating post-incident investigations

MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conntour, the only AI video intelligence platform designed to adapt to real-world complexities in real-time, launched today with $7 million seed funding. Investors include General Catalyst, Y Combinator, SV Angel, and Liquid 2 Ventures among others.

For the first time, Conntour enables security teams to query cameras using natural language, finding any object, person, or situation without relying on preset categories or pre-programmed rules – for example, users could search for "a man with a tattoo on his left arm" or "a van with a print of fruits on it." Founded by computer vision experts with deep experience at intelligence agencies and high tech companies, Conntour was in the first cohort of Palantir's Startup Fellowship, and is actively deployed in Singapore's Homeland Security operations.

"Traditional video surveillance forces operators to define exactly what they're looking for before they even know what they need to find," said Conntour CEO Matan Goldner. "Existing solutions can only detect a predefined set of parameters, such as a weapon or a make of car. But what do you do when you need to identify someone passing a bag to another person, or a man with a Nike shirt? Real-world security doesn't work in neat categories. Our platform brings search-engine-level intelligence to any camera network, so security teams can respond to threats as they unfold and investigate incidents in minutes rather than days."

Breaking Free from Parameter-Based Limitations

Traditional video analytics systems require operators to set parameters for specific object types, motion patterns, or behaviors before incidents occur. This rigid, template-based approach leads to missed events, high false-alarm rates, and time-consuming manual review. For high-stakes environments such as critical infrastructure, border security, and large-scale public venues, these limitations can mean the difference between preventing a life-threatening incident and responding to one.

Conntour's proprietary computer vision algorithms eliminate these constraints entirely. The platform's visual AI understands complex, context-rich queries within the context of real-world environments—operating in both live alert and historical search modes, and working with any camera at any scale.

"In the intelligence community, our challenge hasn't been a lack of video sources—rather, it's been the difficulty in extracting what actually matters from the ocean of data they produce," said Conntour advisor and former CIA CTO Bob Flores. "Conntour is the only platform I've seen that truly allows people to ask a question in plain English, with full flexibility based on dynamic and evolving operational needs."

Key Platform Capabilities

Natural language querying across live and recorded camera feeds to identify any object, person, or situation without preset parameters





Instantaneous threat detection and intelligent monitoring across vast camera networks to protect critical infrastructure and high-risk environments





Rapid forensic investigation allowing security personnel to search thousands of hours of archived footage in minutes, or enabling a single operator to monitor thousands of cameras simultaneously in real-time





Option for full on-premises deployment that leverages existing camera infrastructure, maximizing the return on prior investments without requiring new hardware





An accessible interface designed for non-technical users, requiring no specialized training or expertise

Measurable Impact on Security Operations

Compared to traditional video analytics solutions, Conntour delivers quantifiable improvements across key operational metrics:

One person monitoring thousands of cameras instead of hundreds of operators





monitoring thousands of cameras instead of hundreds of operators Investigate thousands of video hours in minutes





Up to 90% reduction in manual video review time , enabling security teams to investigate days of footage in minutes rather than days





, enabling security teams to investigate days of footage in minutes rather than days Up to 80% reduction in missed security events through continuous monitoring that does not rely on set parameters





through continuous monitoring that does not rely on set parameters Up to 70% decrease in false alarm rates by understanding contextual nuances that traditional motion-detection systems cannot differentiate

"What sets Conntour apart is the founders' deep, first-hand understanding of how security teams actually operate," said Yuri Sagalov, Managing Director at General Catalyst. "The co-founders have lived this problem in high-stakes environments, and that experience shows up in both the product and the speed at which they've earned trust from government and enterprise partners. We're proud to back them as they transform how organizations search and act on video intelligence."

About Conntour

Conntour is the only AI video intelligence platform that enables organizations to query any security camera using natural language without predefined parameters. The platform operates fully on-premises, works with any camera at any scale, and delivers instantaneous threat detection and intelligent monitoring. Backed by General Catalyst and Y Combinator and a member of Palantir's Startup Fellowship, Conntour helps organizations reduce missed security events, decrease false alarms, and dramatically cut the time required to investigate incidents. For more information, visit www.conntour.com.

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

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SOURCE Conntour