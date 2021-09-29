ConnX Accelerates Expansion Plans, Announces Strategic Relationship and Partnership with True North Advisory, Harnessing Advisory's Experience and Track Record

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnX, a leader in Digital Communications Transformation powered by AI and Automation, today announced they have engaged True North Advisory to provide guidance and direction as the company undergoes unprecedented growth in its global Integrated Communications Platform service. This unique platform delivers a comprehensive communications solution to mid-size and large global enterprises including unified voice, data, video, messaging, collaboration, security and AI-powered service assurance. ConnX currently serves customers in 120 countries and plans to expand services and global reach to meet the growing global demands of existing and new customers.

"We are honored to bring the True North team in to help with our many large initiatives and implementations, and will tap their collective expertise in strategy, positioning, business planning, sales, marketing, go-to-market, product management, R&D and organizational development," said Indrajit Ghosh, CEO, ConnX. "Over the last year, we have witnessed rapid growth in demand for a simplified, unified, flexible and radically more cost-efficient platform, helping current and new clients to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The contributions of the True North team will make a significant difference in our expansion as they share their wisdom and their impressive industry networks."

A tight knit team of world class executives with an unrivaled track record in the B2B Enterprise and Service Provider arena, True North's team includes partners with an average of 25 years of CXO experience in public and private company development, with pioneers in the business communications industry renowned for their vision, innovation, and proven ability to commercialize and scale next-generation solutions.

"We're pleased to welcome the True North Advisory team," said Amar Reddy, ConnX Chairman of the Board. "The breadth and depth of expertise that the Partners at True North brings will help ConnX to better serve and create new value for our customers as a truly integrated, end-to-end communications transformation partner."

The core team of five True North partners worked together at BroadSoft to create a leading UCaaS software and cloud solution provider which was ultimately sold to Cisco Systems, Inc. for $2B in 2017. "The True North Advisory team looks forward to partnering with ConnX. We are excited to play a key role in their strategic planning as they continue to evolve to meet the demands of the changing enterprise and hybrid workforce," said Dino Di Palma, Managing Partner, True North Advisory.

The True North Advisory team includes:

Scott Hoffpauir, Managing Partner and former Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of BroadSoft. Over the course of 20 years at BroadSoft, he ran product strategy, product management, development, cloud operations, support, and customer success for BroadSoft's flagship products - BroadWorks and BroadCloud.

Jim Tholen, Managing Partner who served as CFO at BroadSoft from 2007 through Cisco's February 2018 acquisition of BroadSoft. Mr. Tholen helped lead BroadSoft's global growth, and its 2010 IPO, subsequent financings, acquisitions, and ultimately the company's sale to Cisco. After Cisco's acquisition, Jim joined Cisco as the Vice President of Integration, helping lead BroadSoft's integration into Cisco.

Andy Miller, Managing Partner, a global CEO and corporate director in the technology sector with more than two decades of experience in public, PE-owned, and venture-backed companies. He is best known for leading aggressive growth and building profitability in fast-paced industry leading companies, including BroadSoft, Polycom, IPC, Tandberg, and Cisco.

Michael Tessler, Managing Partner, and deeply respected CEO who led BroadSoft from its early start-up days to becoming the global market leader in Cloud Communications. Recognized as a pioneer in this industry, Michael grew the organization to almost 2,000 employees, serving customers in 80+ countries.

Dino Di Palma, Managing Partner, and former Chief Revenue Officer at BroadSoft, responsible for the company's entire global sales and business development efforts. He left to become president of the Americas and head of Strategic Accounts at Avaya, which specializes in cloud communications and workstream collaboration tools. Previously, he was CEO of edge network supplier Benu Networks and chief operating officer for Acme Packet which was acquired by Oracle for more than $2 billion.

The team has expertise in all key functional areas such as corporate strategy, go to market, technology, product, finance, operations, and the experience of scaling a company to achieve and exceed its potential.

About ConnX

ConnX is a Digital Communications Transformation as a Service platform provider that integrates SD-WAN, UC collaboration, mobility, security, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation to help enterprise customers transform from fragmented and siloed communications services to an integrated, AI-driven, multi-service collaboration platform. ConnX Maestro Orchestrator enables customers to rapidly realize the benefits of AI and digital transformation to mitigate the challenges associated with communications integration, provisioning, support, maintenance, and migration resulting in lower cost, higher productivity and a predictable and consistent user experience. For more information, visit http://www.connxai.com.

About True North

True North Advisory is focused on helping entrepreneurs to scale and grow their business. We take an active role in working side by side with our clients to help define winning strategies, build successful and repeatable sales plans, drive product definition, positioning and go-to-market, and advise on Strategic Finance, aligning strategy with finance, operations and capital structure. True North brings together a team of colleagues: Michael Tessler, Scott Hoffpauir and Jim Tholen. Michael and Scott co-founded BroadSoft, the company that pioneered the hosted Unified Communications space and drove its growth and success along with BroadSoft's Chief Financial Officer, Jim. The team offers a unique 360-degree view of factors that are required for companies looking to scale and grow beyond their current state. For more information, visit https://www.truenorthadvisory.us.

SOURCE ConnX

Related Links

http://www.connxai.com

