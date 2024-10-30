ConnX Accelerates Momentum: Cisco Recognizes Industry Leader

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnX, a leading communications platform service provider, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Managed Services Partner of the Year award by Cisco. This recognition, coupled with ConnX's recent achievement of Cisco Premier Provider Partner status, solidifies the company's position as a top-tier provider of advanced enterprise communications solutions.

ConnX is enabling enterprises to seamlessly adopt cloud communications by focusing on risk avoidance and operational efficiency. Over time, enterprises have added multiple platforms, people and processes to their workflows in an attempt to close operational gaps and streamline communications. Despite these efforts and volume of connections, enterprises are still facing disjointed interactions that lead to subpar service delivery to their customers.

ConnX, determined to help solve the issues of coherence and connectivity enterprises are facing, stepped up to the plate and became an extraordinary Cisco Partner. Through the power of AI, ConnX has provided actionable insights to tackle the fragmentation existing within IT and OT workflows. Their critical thinking has become the long-term solution for enterprise connectivity.

"By ingesting and correlating data from all connected assets and aligning that insight with the needs of customers and employees at the most precise moments, ConnX triggers real-time actions," said Indrajit (IG) Ghosh, CEO, ConnX. "These actions not only mitigate risks and ensure compliance but also improve digital experiences for both customers and associates that unlock true potential business value."

The Managed Services Partner of the Year award is a testament to ConnX's exceptional performance in delivering managed services to its customers. This recognition highlights ConnX's commitment to providing innovative, reliable and scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise businesses globally.

Apart from this award, ConnX also recently attained Cisco's Premier Provider Partner status. This prestigious designation, in addition to its Premier Integrator status, recognizes ConnX's deep expertise, alignment with Cisco's strategic initiatives and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. Being a Cisco Premier Provider Partner enables ConnX to offer its customers an even wider range of advanced Cisco solutions and services, empowering businesses to enhance their operations, improve efficiency and drive innovation.

"We are incredibly honored to receive both the Managed Services Partner of the Year award and Cisco Premier Provider Partner status," said Sara Hughes, Chief Customer Experience, Marketing and Channels Officer, at ConnX. "We are all about the customer experience at ConnX. We don't just sell product licenses and leave our customers in the dark to figure out how to operationalize and deploy them. We stay with our customers throughout their journey, customizing solutions and services to ensure they successfully meet their desired business outcomes. Cisco views ConnX as an example of their partner of the future, providing cross-architecture solutions in response to market demands."

Recent ConnX & Cisco Partnership Highlights:

Managed Services Partner of the Year : ConnX was recently recognized by Cisco for its continued excellence in delivering managed services to its customers.



: ConnX was recently recognized by Cisco for its continued excellence in delivering managed services to its customers. Cisco Premier Provider Partner : In September, ConnX achieved the Premier Provider level of partnership with Cisco, gaining access to a wider range of advanced solutions as a managed service provider.





: In September, ConnX achieved the level of partnership with Cisco, gaining access to a wider range of advanced solutions as a managed service provider. Cisco Contact Center Specialization : In August this year, ConnX obtained the Cisco Contact Center Specialization , demonstrating its expertise in delivering comprehensive contact center solutions.





: In August this year, ConnX obtained the Cisco , demonstrating its expertise in delivering comprehensive contact center solutions. Cisco Premier Integrator Partner: In July this year, ConnX achieved the Cisco Premier Integrator Partner status, recognizing its ability to successfully integrate Cisco solutions into complex customer environments.

With multiple distinguished recognitions in such a short timeframe, ConnX further strengthens its position as a proven provider in the enterprise communications space. The company is poised to continue its growth and success by leveraging expertise and resolute partnership with Cisco in delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. Information on this partnership and the Cisco embedded solutions ConnX has developed can be found on their website at https://connxai.com/cisco .

