ConnX Awarded Wisconsin Statewide Enterprise Voice Services Contract

State agencies can now access ConnX solutions for telecommunications numbers, analog replacement, hosted IP telephony, conferencing, contact center, and PBX replacement through Contract #505ENT-M25-ENTVOICE

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnX today announced that it has been awarded a position under the State of Wisconsin's Statewide Enterprise Voice Services contract, administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. ConnX is one of several awarded vendors under Contract #505ENT-M25-ENTVOICE, enabling eligible Wisconsin state agencies and departments, and participating organizations to acquire enterprise voice communications services through pre-approved statewide contract without the need for separate competitive procurement.

Many organizations continue to rely on aging communications technologies, including Centrex Services, analog POTS lines, traditional PBXs, standalone conferencing platforms, and fragmented carrier environments. Many of these systems are approaching end of life or are becoming increasingly expensive to maintain as telecommunications providers retire legacy infrastructure. The result is growing operational risk, higher recurring costs, reduced flexibility, and increasing challenges in supporting mission-critical communications.

Through this statewide contract, Wisconsin agencies can leverage ConnX to modernize their communications infrastructure with a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise voice services, including:

Centrex migration and replacement

Analog POTS line replacement

Hosted IP telephony and cloud voice services

Enterprise conference and collaboration

Contact center solutions

PBX modernization and migration

Telephone number management and carrier services

ConnX can help agencies transition from legacy voice environments to secure, resilient, cloud-enabled communications platforms that improve operational continuity, simplify administration, reduce long-term costs, and position organizations for future digital transformation initiatives.

"As a Wisconsin native, I understand how essential reliable communications are to the agencies that serve communities throughout our state," said Mark Beranek, Senior Director of Product Development at ConnX. "Many public sector organizations continue to depend on legacy Centrex services, aging PBXs, and analog POTS lines that are becoming increasingly difficult and costly to support. As telecommunications providers accelerate the retirement of traditional voice infrastructure, agencies need a practical and low-risk modernization strategy Through Wisconsin's Statewide Enterprise Voice Services contract, ConnX provides agencies with a streamlined path to replace legacy communications systems with secure, cloud-based voice solutions —without the time and expense of conducting separate procurement. Our goal is to help agencies modernize with confidence while ensuring reliable communications that government employees and Wisconsin citizens depend on every day."

ConnX's combines enterprise voice services with implementation expertise, managed operations, and ongoing lifecycle support to help public sector organizations modernize communications while minimizing disruption to day-to-day operations. The statewide contract provides agencies with a simplified procurement vehicle for adopting modern voice technologies while maintaining compliance with Wisconsin procurement requirements.

ConnX's STAR Supplier ID is 0000156715.

Wisconsin state agencies and departments interested in learning more about available ConnX services under Contract #505ENT-M25-ENTVOICE can visit https://connxai.com/news/connx-awarded-wisconsin-statewide-contract or contact [email protected].

About ConnX

ConnX is a global provider of secure cloud communications, managed connectivity, contact center, enterprise voice, and connected infrastructure solutions. ConnX helps public sector and enterprise organizations transform fragmented communications environments into integrated, reliable, and scalable platforms that improve operational resilience, user experience, and service delivery.

ConnX is proud to be part of the Smart IMS family of companies that includes Capricorn Systems and cyberThink.

For more information, visit www.connxai.com.

SOURCE ConnX, Inc.