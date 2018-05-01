ConnXus Introduces Diverse Marketplace and E-Commerce Beta

It's no secret that online shopping is mainstream culture, and it's no different in the world of procurement and B2B buying. Look to the e-commerce giant Amazon which "has moved aggressively into the B2B sector, attracting more than one million business customers," since 2015, according to a Forbes report. That same report deems the growing number of millennials in procurement expect and demand "purchasing ease-of-use they are accustomed to on consumer websites."



Exceeding market demands for an intuitive way to increase supply chain diversity, ConnXus developed Diverse Marketplace and e-commerce site in partnership with their procure-to-pay partner, BuyerQuest.

ConnXus is actively seeking procurement and B2B buyer participants for the e-commerce beta. Diverse Marketplace was designed with ease-of-use at the forefront, allowing buyers to effortlessly source, compare and purchase commodities from diverse suppliers. Post-beta, the Diverse Marketplace can seamlessly integrate with the procurement organization's existing ERP or SRM system.

"We are excited to be partnering with ConnXus to deliver the "Next Generation" Diverse Marketplace," said Jack Mulloy, chief executive officer of BuyerQuest. "The ConnXus Diverse Marketplace offers its clients a powerful B2C shopping experience more similar to how consumers shop on Amazon or eBay than what is generally available in the market today."

Today, the Diverse Marketplace storefront includes B2B suppliers in packaging, printing, medical supplies, office supplies and marketing categories. ConnXus is seeking more supplies in various industries to participate in the beta. Suppliers are encouraged to have up-to-date woman, minority, LGBT, veteran, or disability business certifications.

"ConnXus' commitment to the Diverse Marketplace is driving economic inclusion for supplier communities at-large," says Icy Williams, president and chief executive officer of Atmos360, and a Diverse Marketplace supplier.

To participate or learn more about the beta, suppliers and buyers should have an up-to-date ConnXus company profile and can email diversemarketplace@connxus.com.

About ConnXus

ConnXus supplier management software solutions simplify the complexities of global supply chains and allow buyers to achieve their goals of responsible and sustainable sourcing. ConnXus is a CPUC-certified business enterprise based in Mason, Ohio with local, regional and international capabilities. For additional information about ConnXus and their growing suite of supplier risk solutions, visit the company's website at www.connxus.com, and to register your company on the ConnXus platform, visit https://mysuppliernetwork.com/user/signup.

