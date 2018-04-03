ConnXus Launches Supplier Risk Software, Integrates Contract Management Suite

"With Risk DeteXion, our customers can conduct supplier due diligence with smart search logic," explained Daryl Hammett, ConnXus general manager and chief operations officer. "One supplier breach can disrupt an entire supply chain. Risk DeteXion equips procurement with present data intelligence to make informed contractual decisions."

In other continuous efforts to streamline all facets of supplier management into a single user interface, ConnXus partnered with Agiloft. ConnXus clients gain access to Agiloft Contract Management Suite, which recently won PC Mag's Editors' Choice award, via a single sign-on component from the same dashboard they manage supplier diversity, procurement, and strategic sourcing initiatives.

"We're delighted that ConnXus joined our partner program," said Colin Earl, chief executive officer of Agiloft. "Their specialization in supplier management combined with Agiloft's award-winning contract management suite positions both companies for success in a sector that's project to grow at a 19.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2020."

To-date, ConnXus' supplier risk solutions include Risk Scorecard®, a high-level supplier financial credit report that helps buyers understand the financial risk associated with current and prospective vendor, and now Risk DeteXion's comprehensive supplier risk tool. View ConnXus' growing supplier risk and supplier management solutions here.

About ConnXus

ConnXus supplier management software solutions simplify the complexities of global supply chains and allow buyers to achieve their goals of responsible and sustainable sourcing. ConnXus is a NMSDC, CAMSC, CPUC and State of Ohio-certified minority-owned business enterprise based in Mason, Ohio with local, regional and international capabilities. For additional information about ConnXus and their growing suite of supplier risk solutions, visit the company's website at www.connxus.com, and to register your company on the ConnXus platform, visit https://mysuppliernetwork.com/user/signup.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top rated product suites for contract management software, service desk, custom workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and agile technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. For more information, visit https://www.agiloft.com.

