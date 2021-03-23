CONOPS Powering the Global Airborne Radars Market, 2020 Report - Future Product Evolution Is Being Shaped by a System of Systems Approach
The aerial CONOPS is undergoing a major change with network-centric warfare and connected combat elements emerging as a global trend. Advances in the Internet of Things, combat clouds, data processing, and data sharing elements have given rise to a connected battlefield where all elements operate on a common operating picture. Even space assets are now increasingly being integrated in the overall combat scene due shorter re-visit time and faster data processing.
Technological advancements are driving CONOPS, while technology is in turn being driven by the need for mission effectiveness and lower capability acquisition costs. Advances in signal processing techniques, for example, are leading to the evolution of multi-functional radars, which have significant capabilities in aerial, maritime, and ground domains. The boundary between the segments is blurring, and the trend is likely to continue. In adding to multi-functional capability, modular and scalable architecture is being used for wide mission capability across platforms of different sizes.
A similar evolution is seen in fire control radars, which are being equipped with significant electronic warfare capability in addition to multi-mode and multi-domain features. The modern fighter also relies heavily on passive sensors to remain "silent" and obtain targeting information while it remains undetected.
The changing CONOPS requires a rethink of product capability and evolution. Original equipment manufacturers need to factor in the demand of end users to modify and upgrade existing products while planning for new launches in tune with the required operational capability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Strategic Imperative 8T on Airborne Radar CONOPS
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regional Influences on Airborne Radar Market
- Predictions
- Capability Impact: Evolving Technologies
3. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Market Capabilities
- Research Objectives and Questions
4. Economic and Geopolitical Analysis
- Global Economy Overview
- Defense Spending Trend
- Discussion of Defense Spending Trend
- Geopolitical Analysis
5. Factors Influencing CONOPS
- Air Battle CONOPS
- Offboard BVR Missile Guidance
- ISR CONOPS
- Factors Influencing CONOPS
6. Research Scope and Methodology
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
7. Technology
- Technology Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mergers & Acquisitions for Vertical/Horizontal Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-Function GaN-based AESA Radars for Future CONOPS
- Growth Opportunity 3: Foliage Penetration Ground Surveillance Radars for Special Operations
- Growth Opportunity 4: Onboard Sensor Development for Future CONOPS
