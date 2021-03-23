CONOPS Powering the Global Airborne Radars Market, 2020 Report - Future Product Evolution Is Being Shaped by a System of Systems Approach

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CONOPS Powering the Global Airborne Radars Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerial CONOPS is undergoing a major change with network-centric warfare and connected combat elements emerging as a global trend. Advances in the Internet of Things, combat clouds, data processing, and data sharing elements have given rise to a connected battlefield where all elements operate on a common operating picture. Even space assets are now increasingly being integrated in the overall combat scene due shorter re-visit time and faster data processing.



Technological advancements are driving CONOPS, while technology is in turn being driven by the need for mission effectiveness and lower capability acquisition costs. Advances in signal processing techniques, for example, are leading to the evolution of multi-functional radars, which have significant capabilities in aerial, maritime, and ground domains. The boundary between the segments is blurring, and the trend is likely to continue. In adding to multi-functional capability, modular and scalable architecture is being used for wide mission capability across platforms of different sizes.



A similar evolution is seen in fire control radars, which are being equipped with significant electronic warfare capability in addition to multi-mode and multi-domain features. The modern fighter also relies heavily on passive sensors to remain "silent" and obtain targeting information while it remains undetected.



The changing CONOPS requires a rethink of product capability and evolution. Original equipment manufacturers need to factor in the demand of end users to modify and upgrade existing products while planning for new launches in tune with the required operational capability.

