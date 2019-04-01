Conor McGregor Launches Champ Champ Rosé™

Today at 2:30pm EST, McGregor will officially unveil his new wine during a live event in Miami, Florida that will feature a 60-second television ad to be posted on his Instagram channel @thenotoriousmma at 2:30pm EST as well. The ros é brand itself will be highlighted via social media @champchamprose and a multi-million dollar TV and digital media campaign will begin on 1 May.

"I am very excited and proud to introduce Champ Champ Rosé™ to the world," said McGregor. "People who know me know I am a proper whiskey man through and through, but they also know I enjoy having a glass of rosé wine on a hot summer's day."

McGregor continued, "Working with one of the finest winemakers in the world who did a great job blending this sublime creation with me was important. I am very proud of the liquid itself and I look forward to tasting it soon with the excellent tasters of Robert Parker Wine Advocate and Marvin Shanken, who I understand is a wine & spirits guru. I suspect they will rate my new Champ Champ Rosé a perfect 100."

About McGregor Vineyards and his Champ Champ Rosé™

McGregor Vineyards' first expression is a fine rosé wine, Champ Champ Rosé. The exclusive valley location embodies an exceptional terroir; the expression of the soil, the climate and the history of the land – the essence of the wine. At an altitude of 312 meters the vines are privileged to enjoy warm, sunny days and cool nights, bringing freshness and balance to Champ Champ Rosé. Champ Champ is a magical expression with aromas of fresh fruit and spring flowers, refreshing acidity, with great minerality and a light berry finish.

About Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) World Champion, family man, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Today he adds yet another business to his portfolio of consumer good launching Champ Champ Rosé. In October 2018, McGregor launched his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, owned by his company Eire Born Spirits. The success of his whiskey brand has been unprecedented resulting in significant out-of-stocks and high consumer demand. McGregor also co-owns a fashion line: August McGregor just one of the other businesses he's successfully launched.

McGregor has catapulted into stardom not only as an MMA World Champion but as a cultural phenomenon recognized for his outspoken personality and incredible work ethic. He is among the biggest pay-per-view draws in combat sports history, having headlined four out of the six highest ever-selling MMA, UFC pay-per-view events and the largest boxing event in history.

McGregor's strong work ethic and dedication to MMA have allowed him to achieve his tremendous success. In the last six years, McGregor has gone from being a plumber receiving social welfare to becoming one of the highest paid and most recognized athletes in the world.

