Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Launches In Australia

"Today marks another great achievement for Proper No. Twelve. Landing in Australia before St. Paddy's Day was my goal given the many thousands of requests we have had there since our Ireland, USA and UK launches," said McGregor. "I appreciate the support from the people of Australia. This is a proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irishman made with Ireland's best spring water, fine golden grain and single malt. It is pure liquid gold."

McGregor added, "Many ask where the name Proper No. Twelve comes from. I was born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12 – this is a proper Irish whiskey and being a 'Dublin 12 Man' we named my brand Proper No. Twelve. My success can be traced from the lessons I learned growing up in D12, the values of loyalty and hard work. It is a brand made for all, not the select few. I respect other whiskeys, but we are coming in strong and with purpose. As of today, we have shipped close to 200,000 9-liter cases from the distillery, an incredible level but only the beginning for me and my Proper team!"

It is important to McGregor to give back in a meaningful way. First responders and emergency service providers exemplify his core values and those of Proper No. Twelve – commitment, loyalty and community – a "ONE FOR ALL" mentality. "First responders and emergency personnel all over the world are the unsung heroes who act with courage and answer the call of duty every day for people in need," said McGregor. The company has committed to donate $5 for every case sold to local first responders and emergency service organizations and charities, up to $1 million annually. The organizations will be identified for each country around the world and donations will go directly to specific countries where sales take place.

Proximo Spirits is the global distribution partner for Proper No. Twelve. The brand is now available in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Proper No. Twelve is 40% ABV. Visit ProperWhiskey.com to learn more and follow the brands social channels @ProperWhiskey.

About Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Numerous Irish whiskey makers sought McGregor's endorsement over the years, but as a true born and bred Irishman, he did not want to simply endorse an Irish whiskey. Inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish whiskey, McGregor wanted to create his own whiskey that would match his high standards and make his country proud.

For years, McGregor developed the brand under the project name "Notorious" through which came the foundation of what was to eventually become Proper No. Twelve. It became a longer and more complicated project than originally expected, so McGregor turned to a distillery with a proven history of quality whiskey making. He met his master distiller, and together they took painstaking measures to bring the whiskey to fruition. "We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend. We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey that is reasonably priced and I am excited to share it with the world," said McGregor.

Proper No. Twelve's first expression is a blend of golden grain and single malt. It is produced at the oldest distillery in Ireland in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water. Proper No. Twelve is smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood.

About Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) World Champion, family man, philanthropist and entrepreneur who now can add Founder and Chairman to his name with the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, owned by his company Eire Born Spirits.

McGregor has catapulted into stardom not only as an MMA World Champion but as a cultural phenomenon recognized for his outspoken personality and incredible work ethic. He is among the biggest pay-per-view draws in MMA history, having headlined four out of the six highest ever-selling MMA, UFC pay-per-view events. His boxing match with Floyd Mayweather drew 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, the second most buys in combat sports history.

McGregor's strong work ethic and dedication to MMA have allowed him to achieve his tremendous success. In the last five years, McGregor has gone from a plumber receiving social welfare to becoming one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Media Contact: Kate Laufer Gorenstein | prpr@properwhiskey.com

SOURCE Eire Born Spirits

Related Links

http://www.properwhiskey.com

