CONQUER THE SKIES WHEN RAPTERRA LAUNCHES INTO KINGS DOMINION

Rapterra, inspired by the powerful Jungle Hawk, offers riders the sensation of flight. The adventure begins with a powerful launch, accelerating passengers to 65 miles per hour in just four seconds before ascending to its zenith over the Jungle X-Pedition midway. The ride then plummets into a dive loop, and navigates a series of thrilling aerial maneuvers, including an S-turn, a wing slide, a flat spin, an airtime hill, and a 360-degree raptor roll. The 89-second ride totals three inversions before a smooth return to the station.

"We are excited to unveil Rapterra, the must-do ride of 2025, at Kings Dominion," said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion. "This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration and reaffirming why Kings Dominion is the ultimate destination for unforgettable memories and exhilarating excitement."

Manufactured by industry leader Bolliger and Mabillard, Rapterra's winged coaster design positions riders on either side of the track, offering an immersive, floorless experience that simulates flying. The basalt grey support columns and patina green track create loops, twists and rolls, ensuring a thrilling adventure from start to finish.

Construction of Rapterra is already in progress, with completion expected this fall. The coaster will officially open in 2025, coinciding with Kings Dominion's milestone 50th anniversary celebration. More information on the 50th anniversary celebration will be shared at a later date.

In addition, today marks the launch of the 2025 Gold Season Pass at Kings Dominion. Guests who purchase a 2025 Gold Pass will receive unlimited visits and free parking the remainder of the 2024 season, plus the entire 2025 season. That includes visits to the all-new Food and Wine Festival this summer, Halloween Haunt, WinterFest and more.

About Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion, a 400-acre amusement park located in Doswell, VA off I-95, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 13 world-class roller coasters and Soak City, a top-rated 20-acre waterpark. Kings Dominion is owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest and most diverse amusement park operator in North America.

ABOUT SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

Multimedia Assets for Rapterra and Kings Dominion:

https://bit.ly/4cTLjrA

Website for ride:

https://kingsdominion.com/new-in-2025

SOURCE Kings Dominion Amusement Park, Doswell, VA