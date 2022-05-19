Conquest Cyber Selected as SC Media Excellence Award Finalist

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conquest Cyber today announced that their solutions ARMED and SYCOPS have been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program.

"Conquest Cyber and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

"In Conquest we believe regulatory compliance to be the first hurdle our customers must overcome on their journey to cyber resiliency," said Jeffrey J. Engle, Conquest Cyber's Chair and President. "This recognition means a great deal to us as we work together with our partners to harness the brilliance, innovation and grit required to achieve a competitive edge against our adversaries."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, beginning on August 22, 2022.

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

Conquest is an elite cyber security company that protects our nation's defense and critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, energy, finance, and manufacturing. Originally established to address digital transformation challenges in enterprise, Conquest refocused on secure digital transformation and cyber resiliency in 2018 with the addition of Jeffrey J. Engle. This led to the deployment of the flagship product ARMED™ and created a competitive advantage for customers on the new frontline for freedom.

