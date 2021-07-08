Conrad Camody Named Division Manager of Construction at California Spectra Instrumentation, Inc.

CARSON, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectra, subsidiary to Total-American, has announced Conrad Camody as its new Division Manager of Construction. He will be responsible for the company's civil and mechanical Division in Southern California.

"I'm excited to help transform Spectra into a major mechanical contractor for trades business," said Mr. Camody. "I not only want Spectra to be a competitor, but to be a major competitor."

"Conrad brings with him a plethora of engineering and construction expertise in the refinery business and has established long-term relationships with the same business sectors in which Spectra currently operates," said John Feikema, President of Spectra. "He's an incredible asset to our team and I look forward to seeing him further develop and advance our civil and mechanical operations."

With more than 35 years' experience in refinery, onshore, and offshore construction, Mr. Camody recently served as Construction Manager at Jacobs Engineer Group, Inc., where he worked on projects in California, Utah, and North Dakota, and did consulting work for Pemex at their refineries in Panama. He began his career as a general foreman where he oversaw capital projects and infrastructure improvements for ExxonMobil's Torrance refinery while interfacing with engineers and company representatives on field changes and redesigns. He later became Site Supervisor for Irwin Industries where he was responsible for projects for P-66 as well as major capital projects for Chevron.

About California Spectra Instrumentation, Inc. (http://www.spectrainc.com)

In business since 1989, Spectra is one of Southern California's leading and most respected Instrument & Electrical contractors, specializing in services for the industrial market sector. The company's scope of services includes a full range of maintenance and construction trades, from civil, structural, piping, welding and code repairs, to its long established electrical and instrumentation capabilities. Spectra stands ready to perform multi-trade services as a general or specialty contractor on turnarounds, routine maintenance and capital projects. The company was acquired by Total-American in 2015 and is expanding throughout the West Coast.

About Total-American

Total-American Investment Company was formed in 2015 and is the parent corporation to Total-Western, Inc. and California Spectra Instrumentation, Inc. (Spectra). The company's subsidiaries provide multi-disciplined industrial maintenance and construction contracting services in the petrochemical, energy, renewable fuels, manufacturing, and other heavy industries.

Total-American is a privately held corporation headquartered in Paramount, Calif. and part of the Bragg family of companies, which include Bragg Crane Service, Bragg Crane & Rigging, Heavy Transport, Coastline Equipment, APS and JBA.

