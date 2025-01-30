Conrad Industries Announces Appointment of Jack Waldo to its Board of Directors and Retirement of Michael J. Harris

MORGAN CITY, La., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced today the appointment of Jack Waldo to its Board of Directors and Independent Directors Committee and the resignation and retirement of Michael J. Harris from the Board and Committee, effective January 28, 2025. Mr. Waldo was appointed by the Board to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Harris' resignation.

Johnny Conrad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Jack Waldo to our Board. Jack knows our company and industry well, including from his 17 years as an investment banker and research analyst at Stephens Inc. focusing on transportation and logistics. Since then, he has gained operational experience as co-CEO of Dental Depot. We look forward to his insights and guidance.

We also want to thank Mike Harris for his dedicated service on our Board and Independent Directors Committee, and his commitment to our Company and its shareholders. Mike has provided invaluable contributions to our Board and management, and we wish him well in his retirement."

About Jack Waldo

Jack Waldo serves as co-Chief Executive Officer of Dental Depot, a privately-held dentistry group with 46 locations spread over four states. He joined Dental Depot in 2017 as director of regional operations, became Chief Operating Officer shortly thereafter and became co-CEO in July 2020. Prior to Dental Depot, Mr. Waldo was an investment banker and research analyst at Stephens Inc. for 17 years, including serving as Managing Director of Transportation and Logistics Investment Banking. Since 2021, Mr. Waldo has served on the Board of Directors of United Petroleum Transport, a leader in the tank truck industry. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, which makes charitable grants to nonprofits that cultivate good health, support education and build stronger communities, primarily in Oklahoma.

About Conrad Industries, Inc.

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls barges, dredges and dredge support equipment, tugboats, ferries, drydocks, liftboats, offshore supply vessels and other steel products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

For Information Contact:

Scott Thomas (985) 702-0195

[email protected]

SOURCE Conrad Industries, Inc.