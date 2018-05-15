Conrad Industries Announces First Quarter 2018 Results and Backlog

Conrad's backlog was $106.2 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $111.3 million at December 31, 2017 and $183.0 million at March 31, 2017.

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

