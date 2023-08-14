Conrad Industries Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Backlog

News provided by

Conrad Industries, Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 18:52 ET

MORGAN CITY, La., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced today its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 financial results and backlog at June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Conrad had net loss of $5.9 million and loss per diluted share of $1.18 compared to net loss of $3.4 million and loss per diluted share of $0.67 during the second quarter of 2022. The Company had net loss of $11.0 million and loss per diluted share of $2.18 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net loss of $3.5 million and loss per diluted share of $0.69 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company's financial reports are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

During the first six months of 2023, Conrad added $191.0 million of backlog to its new construction segment compared to $198.8 million added to backlog during the first six months of 2022. Conrad's backlog was $323.7 million at June 30, 2023, $244.1 million at December 31, 2022 and $245.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls barges, dredges and dredge support equipment, tugboats, ferries, drydocks, liftboats, offshore supply vessels and other steel products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

For Information Contact:
Cecil Hernandez (985) 702-0195
[email protected]

SOURCE Conrad Industries, Inc.

Also from this source

Conrad Industries Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Backlog

Conrad Industries Announces 2022 Results and Backlog

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.