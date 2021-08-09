Conrad Page is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BARRIE, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Page is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional for his outstanding work in the field of Industrial Business and as President of JAMMBCO Industrial Solutions Ltd.

As a global supplier of equipment and services focused on Green Energy Savings, Emissions Reduction, and Product Life Cycle, JAMMBCO Industrial Solutions is a leader in the Mining and Metals Industry.



Conrad Page

JAMMBCO Industrial Solutions Ltd. has been providing industrial efficiency expertise for over forty years, with experts who can provide custom solutions. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing, servicing, and maintenance of kiln chains, econoliners, hangers, shackles, kiln burners, and custom casings, including cooling grates. The talented team is comprised of experts in on-site system analysis who have the expertise to assist plant personnel in determining and achieving their operational objectives. Plants who implement the JAMMBCO (patented) kiln solutions can see their quicklime purchases reduced by 25%-50%, see increased heat transfer efficiency, and reduced fuel consumption. JAMMBCO Industrial Solutions Ltd. makes solutions that help the environment as well as solving problems for the plants that use their products and services.



Always seeking knowledge, Mr. Page studied Geological and Earth Sciences/Geosciences at Athabasca University. He then attended the University of Western Ontario, graduating with a degree in Geography with a minor in Sociology, and specializing in International Business. Mr. Page was active in his University community, joining varsity lacrosse, varsity football, CJFL football, and powerlifting.



Beginning his illustrious career, Mr. Page worked for PyroPhobic Systems from 2006-2008 as the Lead Operations Developer. He worked at Trican Well Service Ltd. from 2010-2011 as a Market Research Analyst. In 2016, he began working at the Clean Combustion as an International Technical Sales Representative.



Mr. Page began working at JAMMBCO Industrial Solutions Ltd. in 2008, becoming President of the international company. Since taking over as President, Mr. Page supervises twenty full-time employees who report to him directly. He wears many hats in this position, and considers himself a strategic salesman and innovative manager. His strengths include negotiating international deals and engaging in the E-Commerce sales sector as it pertains to heavy industry. Over eight years at JAMMBCO Industrial Solutions Ltd., Mr. Page has led the company towards a greener and more secure future for every plant they assist.



Mr. Page attributes his career success to hard work, determination, sales ability, and extensive experience. To remain abreast of new developments in the field, Mr. Page is associated with the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI) and CPSA.



His goals for the next five years are to build the business further and grow the profitability of the business, and implementing best practices during the scaling growth. Always looking ahead, Mr. Page intends to expand JAMMBCO Industrial Solutions to Russia and South America in the near future.



In his spare time, Mr. Page likes to ski, golf, go mountain biking, and spend time with his family. He speaks five languages, English, French, Polish, Russian, and Slovak.



For more information, please visit https://jammbco.com/.



