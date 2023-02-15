Conrad Punta de Mita Awarded Four Star Rating in Coveted Forbes Travel Guide 2023 Star Awards

Luxury Riviera Nayarit Resort Celebrated for its Standout Accommodations and Amenities Through Prestigious Accolade

PUNTA DE MITA, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide , the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today announced its 2023 Star Awards. Conrad Punta de Mita , located along the breathtaking Riviera Nayarit coastline in Mexico, has earned its first Forbes Travel Guide Star Award, in just over two years following its official opening in 2020.

Perfectly situated where the jungle meets the ocean, the new-build Conrad Punta de Mita offers an idyllic beach vacation, allowing travelers a chance to immerse themselves in the serene natural landscapes and aquamarine waters of Riviera Nayarit. The first Conrad Hotels & Resorts property to launch in Mexico, Conrad Punta de Mita invites travelers to discover unrivaled luxury in a truly secluded, awe-inspired setting. With a focus on blending Mexico's rich history and unique culture, the 324-key resort features indigenous artwork and luxurious amenities, creating a sense of barefoot resort elegance that highlights the local Mexican and native Huichol identity.

The diversity in accommodations allows for a unique experience each time when visiting the resort. From panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean to lush garden and mountain views, the rooms and suites are outfitted with modern amenities, some include large patios, private plunge pools, freestanding soaking tubs, and even outdoor showers. Guests can choose from four distinct dining outlets, each offering a unique culinary experience, alongside three bar concepts. From the signature dining experience at Codex , nestled in a private part of the Resort - to the open-air Mezquite where all dishes are prepared by fire. Inspired by ancient Huichol symbolism and the lush surroundings, the adults-only Conrad Spa provides a tranquil indoor-outdoor retreat for both physical rejuvenation and spiritual renewal.

"Since opening our doors in September 2020, we have strived to provide the very best luxury hospitality experience in the region. This includes providing guests with a meaningful stay that not only honors and celebrates our local heritage, but one that includes purposeful service and highly-immersive experiences to accommodate the needs and desires of today's luxury travelers," said Marco Tabet, general manager, Conrad Punta de Mita. "In just a short timeframe, we are honored to be recognized by the coveted Forbes Star Awards, ranking the world's best hotels and resorts. The Conrad Punta de Mita guest journey starts with our amazingly talented team, and we are grateful to all of our team members for providing passionately delivered service that is now honored by such a prestigious brand." – Marco Tabet, General Manager

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Star service, and Conrad Punta de Mita is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

To view the full Star Ratings for 2023, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com . For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

For more information on Conrad Punta de Mita, please visit www.conradpuntademita.com or follow on social @conradpuntademita .

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Conrad Punta de Mita

Situated among the area's serene natural landscapes and aquamarine waters, the new-build Conrad Punta de Mita delivers an inspired beach vacation – the Conrad way. Drawing influence from Mexico's rich history and unique culture, indigenous artwork integrates with exceptional amenities to create a sense of barefoot resort elegance that highlights its local Mexican identity. All 324 guest rooms and suites boast views of the Pacific Ocean, with suites offering large patios, plunge pools, freestanding soaking tubs and outdoor showers. Four restaurants and three bar concepts offer menus and spaces that pay tribute to age-old techniques and flavors of the local region. The Conrad SPA serves as a refuge from the pace of everyday life with a unique indoor/outdoor design and traditional temazcal spread across 10,000 square feet. Minutes away, adventure activities such as zip-lining, sailing and seasonal whale watching await. Conrad Punta de Mita is located in the same private development as the Litibu Golf Course, offering guests an 18-hole golf experience designed by Greg Norman.

About Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Spanning five continents with 45 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between bold design, impactful experiences and curated contemporary art to inspire the conscientious traveler. Conrad is a place where guests are empowered to explore through intuitive service and experiences that authentically connect them with local culture. In addition to its award-winning hotel offerings, the brand also features an expanding residential portfolio combining sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities and purposeful service in inspiring destinations. Experience Conrad Hotels & Resorts by booking at conradhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Conrad Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/conradhotels, and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

