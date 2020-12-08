Conrad Woody, Head of Odgers Berndtson's U.S. Corporate and Government Affairs Practice Named to the Advisory Council of Poligage

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that Conrad Woody, Partner and Head, U.S. Corporate and Government Affairs Practice, has been named to the Advisory Council of Poligage.

Poligage is the world's first online marketplace for public policy insights and government affairs and services, helping companies and organizations find the expertise they need. Managed by policy and government affairs industry professionals with extensive experience in public policy, government affairs, and digital engagement across the United States and around the world including experience working in senior levels of government as well as leading government affairs functions for companies, trade associations, consulting firms, business organizations and non-profits. The Poligage Experts Network includes a core group of deeply experience and vetted policy and government affairs experts each with a minimum of 15 years of experience.

Conrad Woody is Partner and Head of Odgers Berndtson's U.S. Corporate and Government Affairs Practice based Washington, D.C. through which he works with organizations around the world that are seeking executive talent for their corporate and government affairs business function. His portfolio of search work includes advising clients on government affairs, corporate communications/public affairs, economic development, trade association CEO and leadership roles. He is also a member of the firmwide Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council and leads the firm's Corporate Board Diversity Initiative Prior to joining Odgers Berndtson, Conrad was a Principal at Korn Ferry and a key member of the firm's Government Affairs Practice. He was previously with Goldman Sachs where he was a member of the campus and diversity recruiting teams. He began his career as a staffer on Capitol Hill. Conrad has a degree in political science from Howard University and serves on non-profits boards Step Afrika!, Starting with Today Inc., and the Young Patrons Board of Arena Stage.

Steve Potter, CEO of U.S. Odgers Berndtson, commented, "We applaud Conrad's appointment to the Advisory Council of Poligage which will surely benefit from his deep experience in Corporate and Governments Affairs working with some of the most senior executive leadership in this area as he leads critical search assignments for our clients."

"I am honored to be asked to serve on Poligage's Advisory Council along with Judy Benn, Juanita Duggan, Ed Ingle, Jim Messina, and Scott Norville," said Conrad Woody. "I look forward to working with each of them and Poligage's Founder and CEO, Christine Davies, as Poligage achieves new growth and brings innovation to the policy and government affairs market."

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. Odgers Interim provides interim management services to businesses across a wide range of industries working on some of the most important interim assignments for leading private and public organizations. Odgers Interim adheres to Odgers Berndtson's same rigorous standards working closely with them to provide the right interim management recruitment. The U.S. wing of the Odgers Berndtson launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

