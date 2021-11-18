Conrado Hernández Vargas' new book "El Covid-19 Ante Los Sofocados Poderes Del Hombre" is an objective discussion on the humanity's metaphysics and paranormal phenomenon

Vargas shares, "This book starts from the most ridiculous faux pas of man, with all the repercussions it has had on the universe, but it stops to ponder that, despite the immense scandal, man was endowed with a wonderful body and hidden faculties, which they have since exploded leaving us all speechless with the sole exception of the same God who threw us out of paradise."

Published by Page Publishing, Conrado Hernández Vargas' illuminating book presented a variety of issues that anyone can ponder on. It seamlessly conveyed the correlation of the past to today's dilemma.

History mirrors the present; it echoes the voices of the past. As much as everyone hates to recognize that, the connection between the past and the present is surely undeniable.

Readers who wish to experience this ruminating work can purchase "El Covid-19 Ante Los Sofocados Poderes Del Hombre" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

