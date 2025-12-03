Conru Art Foundation Turbocharges Seattle Philanthropy with Innovative Grant Bonus; Commits $2.5M Over 5 Years

On Giving Tuesday, the Foundation unveils a new funding model: Financial grants are now paired with VIP access to Seattle's New Top Venue - the ArtLove Salon - to immerse the public in 200+ works of art.

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season of giving accelerates across the Puget Sound, the Conru Art Foundation (CAF) today announced a 5-year, $2.5 million funding commitment ($500,000 annually) to the region's civic ecosystem. But in a move designed to turbocharge the impact of every dollar given, the Foundation is introducing a game-changing bonus for its grant recipients.

Moving beyond the traditional model of simply writing checks, CAF is awarding its partners fully funded access to Seattle's new top venue: the ArtLove Salon.

Innovative Grantmaking: Funding + The "Venue Bonus" Building on $1.71 million in previous investments, this new initiative solves a critical pain point for non-profits: the high cost of gathering their communities.

"We are disrupting the standard grant model," said Founder Andrew Conru. "Money is essential, but visibility and connection are what truly drive change. By adding the 'Salon Bonus' - valued at over $10,000 per event -we are turbocharging our grants. We provide the capital to operate and the world-class stage to celebrate, fundraise, and advocate."

Seattle's New Top Venue: A Masterpiece at 110 Union The ArtLove Salon is quickly establishing itself as the city's premier destination for high-impact gatherings. Located at 110 Union Street, directly across from the Seattle Art Museum, the 16,000 sq ft space offers an atmosphere unmatched in the region.

Grant recipients and their guests are immersed in a collection of over 200 beautiful artworks, curated to inspire connection and human warmth.

"This is not a sterile banquet hall," Conru added. "It is a sanctuary of Beauty, Truth, and Love. When a non-profit holds an event here, they aren't just hosting a meeting; they are getting people directly involved in the arts. The environment itself elevates their mission."

The Goal: 100 Events in 2026 The Foundation has set an ambitious goal to host 100 civic and charitable events in the coming year as a public service. To ensure these events succeed, the "Venue Bonus" includes full-service support:

Professional Production: Assistance with high-end catering and event coordination.

Assistance with high-end catering and event coordination. Top-Tier Security: A discreet team ensuring a safe, exclusive atmosphere.

A discreet team ensuring a safe, exclusive atmosphere. Zero Overhead: Removing rental costs to maximize the funds raised for the non-profit's cause.

Transparency & Impact This initiative represents a long-term pledge to revitalize Seattle's cultural life by merging financial stability with direct artistic engagement. To foster accountability, CAF has published its full grant history online.

View the impact portfolio: https://conruartfoundation.org/impact

Contact: [Michael Zhang] | [[email protected]]

SOURCE Conru Art Foundation