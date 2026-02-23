Consano Bio to Present at BIO Investment & Growth Summit 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consano Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics designed to address serious pain conditions, today announced that CEO Andrew Hall will present at the BIO Investment & Growth Summit, taking place March 2–3, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

During the presentation, Mr. Hall will provide an overview of Consano Bios' development strategy and clinical progress for C-1101, its lead investigational therapy being evaluated as a potential treatment for chronic lumbosacral radiculopathy (chronic sciatica), a condition with significant unmet medical need and no FDA-approved pharmaceutical options.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO Investment & Growth Summit Date & Time: March 2, 2026 at 1:45 p.m., ET Location: ERC Ballroom 2C Presenter: Andrew Hall, Chief Executive Officer

During the conference, members of Consano Bio's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners.

About Chronic Lumbosacral Radiculopathy (LSR)

Chronic painful LSR, or sciatica, is a chronic lower back pain condition caused by damage or irritation of spinal nerve roots, leading to radiating pain, numbness, and weakness from the spine into the leg. There are no FDA-approved pharmaceutical treatments for chronic sciatica despite its prevalence and widespread societal and economic impact.

About C-1101

C-1101 is Consano Bio's lead investigational clinical candidate and the first pharmaceutical therapy of its kind: a novel, platelet-derived multi-protein biologic therapeutic. It is designed to treat chronic painful lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR), or chronic sciatica, by modulating inflammation and stimulating and enhancing cellular repair at the site of injury. C-1101 is a purified, multi-protein solution derived from human platelets in plasma collected from healthy donors. The product contains consistent concentrations of cytokines, growth factors, and matrix proteins to help trigger the body's natural healing response. Delivered via an epidural injection, C-1101 provides supraphysiologic concentrations of these proteins directly to the site of nerve injury.

About Consano Bio

Consano Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of painful and debilitating orthopedic conditions through a new class of multi-protein therapeutics. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in the Greater Boston area, the company is developing C-1101, a potential first-in-class pharmaceutical therapy for chronic painful lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR), or chronic sciatica. The therapy is designed to deliver a high concentration of these proteins from human platelets directly to the site of injury to modulate inflammation and promote localized tissue repair. For more information, visit www.consanobio.com.

