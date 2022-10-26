Conscia.ai Partners with commercetools, Cloudinary, Contentstack and BILDIT for a 10-Day Omnichannel Showcase

TORONTO, Oct 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscia.ai, a Composable Experience Orchestration and Personalization platform, has partnered with industry-leading composable technologies Contentstack, Cloudinary, commercetools and BILDIT to showcase how quickly and easily a personalized e-commerce experience can be delivered on multiple touchpoints and devices. The 10-day challenge was delivered on schedule today. The showcase debunks the myth that you need an all-inclusive suite to create enterprise-class experiences, as well as shifts power in favor of openness and agility within this brave new marketplace of headless and composable vendors.

If you want to learn more about what was delivered as part of the Omnichannel Showcase, you will find it here: https://conscia.ai/omnichannel-showcase

Sana Remekie, the CEO of Conscia.ai and a MACH Ambassador, delightfully announced the launch of the Omnichannel, Personalized and Composable showcase this morning. She said, "This would not have been possible if we weren't working with truly headless and composable technologies like Cloudinary, Contentstack, commercetools and BILDIT."

Nishant Patel, co-founder and CTO of Contentstack, elaborated on the importance of headless technologies. He said, "When enterprises choose headless, they gain speed, flexibility, and scalability, capitalizing on the founding principles of composable architectures."

Creating omnichannel experiences in a composable ecosystem requires orchestration, and to do it in 10 days requires a zero-code solution that empowers marketing teams to be self-sufficient in managing the experience, which is exactly what Conscia.ai offers.

The web front-end was built using a Next.js front-end framework, while the native app development framework was provided by BILDIT. Both mobile and web front-ends connected to a single, unified API offered by Conscia.ai's DX Engine, accelerating the time to market by leaps and bounds. The CEO and founder of BILDIT, Matt Hudson, said, "Integrating with Conscia.ai was a breeze. The best part was that we only had to do one integration for all the data sources, commercetools, Contentstack and Cloudinary."

When asked why it is important to deliver omnichannel experiences in e-commerce, the Global Director of ISV Partnerships, Christopher Holley, from commercetools said, "The answer is very simple: it is how your customers buy. Merchants who deliver a unique customer experience all deliver on the promise of omnichannel."

As brands further understand the power of dynamic visual experiences for shoppers online, Media Experience Management has cemented its place as a business-critical layer in any tech stack. "This 10-day challenge highlights the impact of visual media and the value of headless and composable architectures for modern commerce," said Gary Ballabio, VP Technology Partnerships, Cloudinary.

