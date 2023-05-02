Conscia.ai, the Pioneer of Digital Experience Orchestration (DXO), Appoints Bart Omlo as Global Head of Sales

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscia.ai, the pioneer of the Digital Experience Orchestration (DXO) platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bart Omlo as the Global Head of Sales at Conscia, where he will lead the charge in driving the company's growth strategy.

With almost two decades of experience in the Enterprise Content Management industry, Omlo has a strong track record of growing companies from bootstrapped startups to successful Series A organizations. Prior to joining Conscia, he served as CEO/Managing Director at Kontent.ai and VP Sales at Kentico, where he played an important role in raising $40 million in Series A funding for the company.

Omlo's appointment comes at a time when building a composable, best-of-breed architecture to deliver connected, omnichannel digital experiences has become a competitive advantage for organizations. Organizations who have taken the first step towards the modular and headless architecture are grappling with the lack of business user control to orchestrate experiences and wish to reduce their day-to-day reliance on IT teams to deliver personalized customer experiences. Digital Experience Orchestration (DXO) is the next frontier in the composable movement. Conscia.ai's zero-code, API-first, DXO platform is built to empower businesses in orchestrating consistent and connected user experiences throughout the customer journey.

As the Global Head of Sales, Omlo will be responsible for driving Conscia.ai's revenue growth and expanding its customer base by leveraging his knowledge and expertise in this evolving digital experience space. He will work closely with the executive leadership team to identify new market opportunities, develop partnerships, and build a world-class sales organization.

"I am excited to join Conscia and work with such a talented and passionate team to drive growth in the Digital Experience Orchestration space," said Omlo. "Composability is the future and I am thrilled to be a part of a company that is at the forefront of this trend by offering an innovative solution which allows organizations to stay in control of their omnichannel digital experiences while future proofing their tech stacks."

"We are beyond excited to have Bart join our team at Conscia," said Sana Remekie, CEO of Conscia.ai. "We are truly impressed with his track record of building world-class sales organizations, his in-depth understanding of the evolving digital experience space, and are confident about his ability to help scale our business globally. We look forward to reaching new heights together and taking the headless and composable industry by storm."

Conscia is the pioneer of the Digital Experience Orchestration (DXO) platform that facilitates assembly of intelligent, data-driven experiences within a composable tech stack. It provides a centralized UI to manage personalized, omnichannel experiences with intuitive control for A/B testing, performance tracking, and integration with best-of-breed tools for business teams. For IT teams, Conscia offers a frontend and backend-agnostic, zero-code API 'Orchestration as a Service' that simplifies the frontend code and enables a truly headless architecture. With powerful features like a universal backend API connector, a native decision engine, observability, monitoring, analytics, and legacy modernization, Conscia.ai offers the most comprehensive solution on the market to accelerate the move to and adoption of composable architectures for business and digital teams.

Conscia has created 'Composable Recipes' showcasing connections to Contentstack, Contentful, Storyblok, Kontent.ai, Agility CMS, Segment, Talon.One, Cloudinary, Commercetools, BigCommerce, AWS Opensearch, Elasticsearch and many more best-of-breed solutions over the last few months. Conscia is a validated partner of AWS and now available for purchase on AWS Marketplace.

