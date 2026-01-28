CONSCIOUS CAPITAL GROWTH AND PETRA CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRE RD NUTRITION CONSULTANTS, A LEADING NATIONAL CLINICAL NUTRITION PLATFORM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth ("CCG"), in partnership with Petra Capital Partners, today announced the successful completion of their acquisition of RD Nutrition Consultants ("RD Nutrition"), a leading national provider of specialized dietitian consulting services to healthcare facilities across the United States positioning the company for accelerated growth and expanded clinical impact.

Founded in 2014, RD Nutrition delivers comprehensive clinical nutrition services to more than 1,200 healthcare facilities nationwide, including skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, acute care hospitals, dialysis centers, behavioral health facilities, and home health and hospice providers. The company operates through a flexible hybrid delivery model that combines onsite, remote, and telehealth services to ensure continuity of care, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency for its clients.

RD Nutrition's core offerings include clinical dietitian services, medical nutrition therapy, menu review and dietary compliance support, and wellness programs. In addition, the company has developed a rapidly expanding telehealth platform that supports national partners and multi-site healthcare operators. These services include dietary counseling and ongoing nutritional support for patients using GLP-1 medications, helping improve adherence, outcomes, and long-term sustainability of treatment.

Heather Elrod, Managing Partner at Conscious Capital Growth, said, "RD Nutrition has built a highly differentiated and scalable platform with strong clinical capabilities and significant growth potential. We are excited to partner with Rob and his team to support continued expansion while preserving the quality and integrity of their services."

Following the transaction, RD Nutrition will continue to operate under its existing brand, with founder Robert DeLair remaining as Chief Executive Officer and retaining a meaningful ownership stake in the business.

Robert DeLair, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RD Nutrition, commented, "Petra and CCG are the right partners for RD Nutrition's next chapter. Their experience and resources will allow us to expand our services, invest in our team, and better support clients nationwide."

Conscious Capital Growth and Petra Capital Partners plan to support RD Nutrition's continued organic growth, accelerate expansion of telehealth and GLP-1-related services, and selective acquisitions within a highly fragmented market.

Sean Murphy of Petra Capital said, "We are thrilled to partner with Rob Delair and the CCG team to support RD Nutrition's next phase of growth. Medically tailored nutrition has been a thematic area of focus for Petra, representing a historically overlooked, but critical lever in addressing the rising prevalence of chronic disease. Rob has built an impressive business that delivers a compelling value proposition and is exceptionally well-positioned amid expanding payer coverage and rising GLP-1 adoption driving rapid demand growth across diverse end markets."

Christo Demetriades, Managing Partner at Conscious Capital Growth, added, "RD Nutrition stands out for its strong operating model, differentiated service offering, and leadership team. We see a clear opportunity to accelerate growth and expand the company's impact nationwide."

ABOUT CONSCIOUS CAPITAL GROWTH

Conscious Capital Growth (CCG) is a private investment firm that partners with mission-driven businesses to drive sustainable growth through operational excellence and disciplined capital deployment. CCG invests within its four holding companies, TalentGro, FoodGro, LifeGro, and Catalyzer AI.

ABOUT PETRA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Petra Capital Partners is a Nashville-based private equity firm dedicated to partnering with outstanding management teams of high-growth, middle-market companies located throughout the United States. Petra's investment team has an established track record of success spanning over 25 years and deploying more than $900 million in capital across more than 100 high-growth businesses. Petra is currently investing out of its fifth fund, Petra Growth Fund V, with a focus on healthcare services, business services, and tech-enabled services businesses.

