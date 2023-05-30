Conscious Capital Growth's Christo Demetriades Named Entrepreneur of the Year by EO Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth (www.ccgro.com) lands another achievement, this one based on the stellar career of company managing partner Christo Demetriades, who was recently named 2022-2023 Doug Ducey Entrepreneur of the Year by EO (Entrepreneur's Organization) Arizona.

Christo Demetriades was named the 2022-2023 Doug Ducey Entrepreneur of the Year Award by EO (Entrepreneur's Organization) for his decades of achievement and his commitment to improving communities through entrepreneurship.
Christo has spent decades building entrepreneurial businesses, particularly in franchising, all over the world, starting in South Africa, where he grew up and attended college. In 2001 he came to the United States, established himself in Phoenix, Arizona, and continued his track record of building businesses, creating jobs, and impacting the community. Now as a managing partner at Conscious Capital Growth, a business accelerator, he and the company's A-list team help entrepreneurs in franchising achieve their business goals and dreams.

"I think I was the most surprised person in the room that night," said Demetriades. "It was an honor to be among the other nominees who have done so much to create businesses and grow the economy here in Arizona. Receiving the award was very unexpected, particularly with the other nominees being such rock stars."

EO president Nora Hayzlett presented the award stating, "Christo has not only demonstrated exceptional business acumen through the innovative growth and success of his current enterprise, Conscious Capital Growth. He embodies the qualities of a true leader in both the community and his profession. He has fostered a culture of collaboration, making a tangible impact on socio-economic development. He generously shares his expertise to mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs."

To be considered for this honor, nominees must embody an entrepreneurial spirit and inspire others by demonstrating a strong commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth. They must not only have achieved great success with their business but also have contributed to Arizona's reputation as a hub for entrepreneurship. This includes creating an iconic business recognized as an industry leader.

"All of us at Conscious Capital Growth are proud of Christo receiving this well-deserved award. I'm personally grateful for his expertise in business acceleration and entrepreneurial energy that inspires both our highly accomplished team and the leaders at our portfolio companies," said Heather Elrod, managing partner.

About Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an acquisition and growth accelerator firm focused on the franchise industry. The company's unique platform includes experienced leaders, industry advisors, instant infrastructure, access to capital, and a decades-long track record of success in Wellness, Beauty, Pet, Services, Food & Beverage, Education, Recruiting/Executive Placement, and Consumer Package Goods & Retail. (www.ccGRO.com). 

© 2023 Conscious Capital Growth. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.

