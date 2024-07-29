Conscious Collaboration for Global Transformation: The Chopra Foundation's Sages & Scientists Symposium

The esteemed annual symposium explores the most urgent questions facing our future

BOSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual event, Sages & Scientists Symposium , set to take place September 14-15, 2024 at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA. Under the visionary leadership of Deepak Chopra, MD this groundbreaking gathering will bring together some of the world's most brilliant minds to consciously collaborate to unlock transformative and innovative pathways to the most pressing global challenges related to well-being, humanity, and the cosmos.

Sages & Scientists

Aiming to facilitate "emergence," the Sages & Scientists Symposium will convene an unparalleled assembly of visionaries at the forefront of their fields, including world-renowned entrepreneurs, philosophers, medical experts, leading scientists, celebrated musicians, and influential artists, each invited for their pioneering contributions to their disciplines and ability to transcend traditional boundaries. Some of the featured speakers include: Anousheh Ansari, Carme Artigas, Dava Newman PhD, Gary Vee, Marc Benioff, Rudolph Tanzi, PhD.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking sessions on cutting-edge topics ranging from quantum consciousness and its potential applications in technology, healthspan extension and longevity breakthroughs, artificial general intelligence, intelligent digital twins and its ethical implications, innovative approaches to mental health including psychedelic-assisted therapies, precision medicine and gene editing in healthcare, brain-computer interfaces in neuroscience, Web3 and decentralized technologies, multiverse theories and dark matter exploration in cosmology, and more groundbreaking fields at the intersection of science and human potential. The symposium will also spotlight international frontiers, with a special focus on Africa's emerging role in global innovation, including its burgeoning tech hubs, sustainable development initiatives, and unique approaches to solving global challenges.

"The Sages & Scientists Symposium serves as a platform for brilliant minds to come together and explore the profound connections between ancient wisdom traditions and modern scientific advancements," said Dr. Chopra. "In a rapidly changing world, it is more important than ever to bridge the gap between these two realms to create a more harmonious and sustainable future."

Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with these thought leaders, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations that extend beyond the event itself. Attendees will leave feeling inspired, empowered, and equipped with new ideas and connections to drive positive change in their respective fields and communities.

"The Sages & Scientists Symposium is more than an event; it's a crucible for transformation. By uniting diverse brilliance with a shared purpose, we're not just discussing the future—we're actively shaping it. This symposium embodies our commitment to fostering a world where innovation meets compassion, and where the wisdom of ages converges with cutting-edge science and technology to address our most pressing global challenges," said Poonacha Machaiah (CEO – The Chopra Foundation)

Sages & Scientists is open to anyone with a passion for exploring the frontiers of knowledge and understanding. Whether you are a scientist, entrepreneur, educator, or spiritual seeker, this event offers a unique opportunity to expand your horizons and contribute to a more enlightened and interconnected world.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit https://sagesandscientists.org/

The Chopra Foundation is also set to host Sages & Scientists Symposiums worldwide, addressing regional topics across diverse geographies. The inaugural European edition will take place in Mallorca, Spain in partnership with Sadhana Works. The symposium will center on the critical role of integrating modern technologies into our lives with awareness, incorporating well-being and consciousness into business and leadership, and emphasizing the importance of responsible tourism.

For more information and to register for this international event, please visit www.sagesandscientistsmallorca.com

About The Chopra Foundation:

The Chopra Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Deepak Chopra and dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The Chopra Foundation's Mission is to participate with individuals and organizations in creating a critical mass for a peaceful, just, sustainable, and healthy world through scientifically and experientially exploring non-dual consciousness as the ground of existence and applying this understanding in the enhancement of health, business, leadership and conflict resolution. The Chopra Foundation is dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

