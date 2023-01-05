Conscious Empowerment and Collective Liberation, Melanie Klein announces the release of her TEDx Talk

Melanie Klein discusses how cultural influences unconsciously program women to adopt inauthentic narratives and how to address and heal the issue collectively.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie Klein M.A. of Melanie Klein Coaching is pleased to announce the release of her TEDx Talk on Conscious Empowerment and Collective Liberation, which was given in Farmingdale (New York) on October 08, 2022. It will be available to view on Youtube and her personal site.

Melanie Klein

Klein's TEDx appearance is the culmination of her work on body confidence and authentic empowerment since 1994. In the talk, she combines media literacy, gender studies, and social justice theory to describe how stereotypes embed themselves in psychological narratives of what women should be. Watching music videos and reading teen magazines, she argues, surreptitiously manipulates the unconscious mind, programming women to engage in inauthentic actions and behaviors. Cultural influences instill self-expectations that would never occur otherwise.

Moreover, such influences are not harmless, Klein argues. In fact, they can be downright destructive.

"It can leave girls and women feeling trapped and unable to recognize their ability to make conscious and independent choices within the dominant cultural narrative," she says.

However, Klein's TEDx talk goes beyond the usual trope of empowering women to make conscious and independent choices. Rather, it teaches them how to make choices that contribute to collective wellness.

"Many people also want to create a change for the better," Klein says when speaking about her TEDx appearance. "This talk exemplifies how we can mindfully create interpersonal and societal change simultaneously. It starts with a new inner narrative and framework coupled with deliberate focus and action."

This approach ties into Klein's wider objectives. As a coach, she is committed to raising consciousness and facilitating communal healing of distorted body images. Her goal is to help people achieve better relationships with their bodies and empower female thought leaders to carry her message forwards.

It also relates to her primary influences: feminism and yoga. The former helped her identify the problem, while the latter enabled her to address it in a unique way. Klein understands that the key to sustainable change is the inner transformation of consciousness. True power does not emerge through endless political campaigns, but through a shift in inner perspective and a greater connection to the source.

Though Klein focuses on the implications of these patterns for women and girls specifically, she hopes that anyone who watches her talk will:

Recognize one's power, as an individual in the collective.

Break free from feeling trapped by expectations disseminated by a dominant narrative, media, and self-oppression.

Begin to think about their own life with newfound consciousness as it connects to themselves and the whole of society.

Klein's TEDx appearance is the latest in a long list of achievements. In 2014, she became the co-editor of Yoga and Body Image: 25 Personal Stories about Beauty, Bravery + Loving Your Body. That same year was featured in Conversations with Modern Yogis, and in 2016 became a featured writer in Llewellyn's Complete Book of Mindful Living. More recently, she co-edited the anthology, Embodied Resilience through Yoga (2020).

Klein developed her personal coaching services because she believes that key interpersonal changes cannot happen without guidance, support, and wisdom from people who have broken free themselves. Melanie is available for new clients, programs, podcasts, speaking engagements and interviews.

Interview topic suggestions around her talk include:

Body Acceptance: The effects of media on young women today.

Empowerment: Discovering and embracing your authentic self.

Personal Power and Accountability: Breaking free of society's standards and stepping into your power.

To watch Klein's TEDx Talk, click here . To work directly with Klein and learn more about her mission, explore her website .

