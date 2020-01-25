Conscious Leadership Takes the Stage at Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Karma Lounge, a pop-up holistic retreat for mind, body and business at the 2020 Sundance Festival, announces that it is hosting a Conscious Leadership panel featuring thought leaders and experts from the corporate, non-profit, and entertainment industries. The goal of the panel is to provide a platform for open and honest conversation about what it means to lead with purpose today. The panel will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at 427 Main Street in Park City, Utah.

"We are fortunate to have the backdrop of this iconic film festival to bring together so many leaders of inspiration within their respective industries to share their honest stories," says Jill Alfond, the panel's organizer. "The new leadership model is about a level of consciousness which sometimes can inspire mid-career pivots, leading with intention and doing things to impact the world in a positive way."

Kit Hughes, CEO of LookListen and Conscious Capitalism will introduce and moderate the conversation to include the following panelists:

- Randy Ryan, Star of the Sundance 2020 crime drama "Kajillionnaire", U.S. Army Veteran, businessman and socially conscious entrepreneur, founder of the American Heart Association's, Teaching Garden Program, to help children understand the mental health benefits of growing their own food.

- Josh Bernstein, TV Host/Producer (History, Discovery, National Geographic), Explorer, Educator, Founder and CEO of Explorer At Large - a STEAM education initiative that sparks curiosity, courage, and wonder in students.

- Marissa Andrada, Chief People Officer at Chipotle Mexican Grill, an innovative leader in creating inclusive corporate culture. Chipotle has been making news for providing a tuition reimbursement program for eligible employees, as well as mental healthcare and financial wellness benefits for their 80,000 plus employees.

- Andy Fyfe, Director of Business Development and Activation at B Lab, the company which created, and awards, the B Corporation certification for for-profit organizations across the United States.

