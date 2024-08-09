CONSCO FOODS INC. FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PREMONT FOODS INC.

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Consco Foods Inc., a leading protein importer and master distributor, is pleased to announce a significant partnership with Premont Foods Inc., a distinguished protein processor recognized for its innovation and dedication to delivering the highest quality products.

(CNW Group/Consco Foods Inc.)

Premont Foods operates a modern, well-equipped facility in Sainte-Angèle-de-Prémont, Quebec, which will play a pivotal role in achieving new levels of operational excellence and growth. Consco Foods will leverage its expertise in procurement, sales, and product development to support these efforts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Premont Foods, and François Bisson, who is a talented and exceptional entrepreneur, and excited to collaborate with him and his team.," said Ronnie Cons, Co-founder of Consco Foods Inc. " This partnership allows us to combine our resources and expertise to deliver even greater value to customers. Premont's state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated team are key assets that align perfectly with our growth strategy."

François Bisson, President of Premont Foods Inc., said, "This partnership opens new avenues for innovation and growth. We look forward to working closely with Consco Foods to build a stronger, more competitive business that continues to set industry standards."

"At Consco, we are always looking for opportunities to partner with entrepreneurs and companies that share our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Premont Foods has built an impressive business, and we are excited to work together to achieve even greater success," said Michael Cons, Co-founder of Consco Foods Inc.

Daniel Dabora, CFO of Consco Foods Inc., said: "This collaboration is an excellent strategic fit for both companies. By aligning our strengths, we can enhance our operational efficiency and continue delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

This partnership is effective immediately, with both companies committed to continuing their shared focus on delivering high-quality products and exceptional service.

About Consco Foods Inc.

Consco Foods Inc. is a leading importer and master distributor of fresh and frozen protein products, based in Quebec, Canada. With a strong presence in the industry, Consco Foods is dedicated to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.

About Premont Foods Inc.

Premont Foods Inc. is a respected protein processor located in Sainte-Angèle-de-Prémont, Quebec. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Premont Foods consistently delivers premium protein products across Canada.

SOURCE Consco Foods Inc.