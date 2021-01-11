ConsejoSano Named a 2021 "Fierce 15" Company by Fierce Healthcare

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsejoSano, a healthcare technology startup that specializes in linguistically and culturally-aligned outreach, has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2021 Fierce 15 companies, designating it as one of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry.

ConsejoSano's unique solutions help payers and providers increase engagement with diverse populations to enhance quality measures and produce better health outcomes. Its Cultural Determinants Engine is the only communications platform that uses cultural insights to build patient trust in more than 25 languages. It improves access to care while achieving greater health equity by engaging patients through their preferred communications approach such as texting, e-mail, telephone, and mail. A fast-growing company, ConsejoSano recently secured $17 million in Series B funding to support new technology aimed at tackling health disparities.

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Healthcare's third annual Fierce 15 selection and represents many corners of the industry from health IT to health payers to precision medicine.

"We are honored to be recognized as an innovator in health equity by an esteemed publication like Fierce Healthcare," said Abner Mason, founder and CEO of ConsejoSano. "Our mission to reduce health disparities continues as we fiercely work to ensure that the communities of color that are hardest hit by COVID have both trust in and timely access to the vaccine."

"In what's been an especially challenging time, this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for healthcare and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered," said Tina Reed, Fierce Healthcare's executive editor.

An internationally-recognized daily report reaching a network of over 120,000 healthcare industry professionals, Fierce Healthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. This year Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

About ConsejoSano

ConsejoSano is a patient engagement platform that helps connect payers, providers and health systems with their multicultural Medicaid and Medicare patient populations. The company utilizes multi-channel engagement tools to reach patients in a culturally relevant way that increases engagement, improves health outcomes, and lowers costs. Follow us on Twitter at @ConsejoSano_US.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare is the healthcare industry's daily monitor providing the latest news and information at the intersection of healthcare business and policy. With an audience of more than 120,000 top healthcare professionals, Fierce Healthcare delivers insights that power decisions and experiences where communities thrive. We are Fierce – everywhere you need us to be. #BeFierce

