ConsejoSano Selected By American Heart Association Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund For First Round of Investments

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsejoSano , a patient experience and engagement solution for payers, providers and health systems, announced today that it has received an investment from the Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund, which is administered by the American Heart Association..

"I remember Bernard Tyson fondly. We shared a passion for making our healthcare system work for low income and underserved people. I admired his willingness to try innovative solutions," said ConsejoSano CEO, Abner Mason. "Receiving this investment, which is a part of his legacy, makes it even more meaningful."

The Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund invests in organizations that operate in under-resourced communities, providing capital to help organizations improve health equity. Investments are organized by the social determinant of health they seek to address, with emphasis placed on solution scalability and sustainability. ConsejoSano was selected as a solution that will increase access to healthcare and COVID-19 Testing.

"ConsejoSano stood out to us because of their commitment to underserved communities, their emphasis on truly patient-centered engagement, and multicultural approach," added Raymond Guthri, Managing Director of the Bernard J. Tyson & AHA Social Impact Funds. "We're excited to pilot our convertible note program with ConsejoSano, where we actually become an investor and develop a more long-term relationship."

ConsejoSano plans to use the investment to offer engagement services to three new Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC) partners, engaging and energizing an estimated 75,000 underserved people to become proactive about their health. As part of this initiative, funding will also be used to expand service languages and cultural insights.

Operating since 2014, ConsejoSano provides culturally and linguistically-tailored patient navigation solutions to payers, providers and health systems serving Medicare, Medicaid and other underserved populations. It is the only healthcare engagement solution that focuses on multicultural patients in the country. Currently ConsejoSano offers services in more than 25 languages.

To learn more about ConsejoSano and its solutions, visit www.consejosano.com . To learn more about the American Heart Association, visit www.heart.org . To learn more about the Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund visit www.heart.org/BJTImpactFund .

About ConsejoSano

ConsejoSano is an engagement platform that helps connect payers, providers and health systems reach traditionally disengaged populations, utilizing multi-channel engagement tools to reach patients in a culturally relevant way that improves outcomes, lower costs, and drives revenue. For more information, visit www.consejosano.com

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all, through collaboration with organizations to fund innovative research, public health policy advocacy, and education. Connect with us on heart.org .

