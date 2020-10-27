ConsejoSano Takes Patient Engagement to Next Level in Groundbreaking Social Determinants of Health Intervention Program

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsejoSano, the patient engagement solution specializing in linguistically and culturally-aligned outreach, has partnered with RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH), the largest health care system in New Jersey, and fellow startup NowPow, a community referral platform, on Health Beyond the Hospital. The novel social determinants of health (SDOH) screening program supported by the Walmart Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation will screen all patients for SDOH, then connect them to community services.

Health tech startup ConsejoSano is a patient engagement platform that helps connect payers, providers, and health systems with their multicultural Medicaid and Medicare patient populations.

It is widely recognized that SDOH barriers such as food, housing, and transportation insecurity, education inequity, and substance use, must be addressed in order to reduce health disparities and improve outcomes. Patients who visit RWJBH locations will be screened for SDOH factors that complicate chronic disease alongside traditional screenings like weight and blood pressure. Once screened, providers will tailor plans for patients, including referrals to community-based services and when needed, enrollment in programs like heating assistance.

"We all need smart care at the right time that comes in the right form, that is true patient-centered support," said DeAnna L. Minus-Vincent, MPA, the corporate senior vice president of Social Impact and Community Investment at RWJBarnabas Health. "We are proud to work with ConsejoSano, NowPow, and a wealth of other partners to provide this level of care."

Taking the lead in post-screening and referral follow up, ConsejoSano will employ its unique patient experience expertise to keep RWJBH patients engaged by connecting in a way that works for each patient. ConsejoSano currently offers tailored messaging via text, phone, e-mail and paper mail, with services in 25 languages.

"Our work is geared toward what this country has become -- a multicultural nation," said Abner Mason, founder and CEO of ConsejoSano. "We're excited to apply what we've learned to the diverse populations of New Jersey via RWJBarnabas Health's pioneering Health Beyond the Hospital prevention intervention and help the five million people in their service area live healthier lives."

About ConsejoSano

ConsejoSano is a patient engagement platform that helps connect payers, providers and health systems with their multicultural Medicaid and Medicare patient populations. The company utilizes multi-channel engagement tools to reach patients in a culturally relevant way that increases engagement, lowers costs, and improves health outcomes. For more information, visit www.consejosano.com .

Media contact:

Joe Reblando for ConsejoSano

[email protected]

703-599-5641

SOURCE ConsejoSano

Related Links

http://www.consejosano.com

