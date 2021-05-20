ConsejoSano Taps Value-Based Care Guru Phil Harker as Chief Growth Officer

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsejoSano, the technology company specializing in culturally and linguistically-aligned patient outreach, has named Phil Harker, a health care industry veteran and shared risk / value-based care expert, as its new chief growth officer. Hired on the heels of fresh Series B funding, Harker will aim to expand ConsejoSano's client base of payers, providers, health systems and employers, while strengthening the company's capabilities and resources to service that base over the long term.

Phil Harker, ConsejoSano's new chief growth officer

Harker comes to ConsejoSano from Leavitt Risk Partners where he led strategy and operations as its CEO. Harker has also held top business development positions at Rally Health as senior vice president, Ingenix/Optum (UnitedHealth Group), and Deloitte and Touché Consulting Group. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University.

"What makes Phil perfect for ConsejoSano's next chapter is the breadth of his industry knowledge paired with his expertise in shared-risk and value-based models," said Abner Mason, ConsejoSano's CEO. "Alternative payment models are designed to help strengthen health equity -- improve health outcomes in underserved communities of color and those with language barriers -- while lowering costs and encouraging holistic population health management; Phil will enable us to help future clients see the big picture and the wins that are possible."

"Throughout my career, I've seen the impact of quality health care in all communities, and the important role alternative payment models can play," added Harker. "ConsejoSano's mission to improve health equity is a natural fit for value-based care, so I'm excited to guide the Growth team as we increase ConsejoSano's national impact."

About ConsejoSano

ConsejoSano is a patient engagement platform that helps connect payers, providers and health systems with their multicultural Medicaid and Medicare patient populations. The company utilizes multi-channel engagement tools to reach patients in a culturally relevant way that increases engagement, improves health outcomes, and lowers costs. Follow us on Twitter at @ConsejoSano_US.

