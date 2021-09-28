ConsejoSano Welcomes Health Tech Veteran Josh Siegel as New CTO

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsejoSano, a health equity-focused engagement company specializing in culturally and linguistically-aligned outreach, has tapped Josh Siegel, a veteran health IT executive as its new chief technology officer. He will lead ConsejoSano's product development strategy and execution to deliver the next generation of technology to the patients and health plan members who need it most. Specifically, Siegel will oversee the data-science that drives the ConsejoSano Cultural Connections Platform, the company's proprietary technology that employs unique, curated content to help consumers navigate care that is based on their cultural views.

Josh Siegel, ConsejoSano's new CTO

Siegel has been focused over the last 20 years on leading teams tackling healthcare's biggest challenges by building, securing, and scaling cloud software platforms. His work has been featured at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:invent, Google Cloud Platform Next, and HIMSS conferences, covering topics ranging from interoperability to artificial intelligence.

Most recently, Siegel was senior vice president of software engineering at Inovalon's Payer and Insights business units, developing products for risk, quality, and research analytics. Prior to Inovalon, he was the CTO of CareCloud (recently acquired by MTBC), a leading provider of cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) and ambulatory practice management software, where his teams developed the Breeze mobile application and patented technology to translate electronic data interchange (EDI) data to Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) data format in real-time. Before CareCloud, Siegel was a systems architect and senior director of engineering for Eliza Corporation (now Cotiviti Gainwell), where he oversaw the development of their AWS-hosted cloud platform that handles millions of patient and member records to drive real-time, personalized content.

"The marriage of healthcare and technology is what makes ConsejoSano tick," said Abner Mason, ConsejoSano's CEO. "Josh's wealth of knowledge in all things health IT will be invaluable as he leads our technology efforts to find solutions to address health inequities."

"I know firsthand the immense power that technology can bring to healthcare," added Siegel. "I'm excited to help ConsejoSano use that power by bringing the best in cloud software architecture and machine intelligence to help address the challenges of health equity at a critical time for our society."

