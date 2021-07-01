ConsejoSano's Abner Mason Appointed to California Black Health Network's Board

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abner Mason, founder and CEO of ConsejoSano, the technology company specializing in culturally-aligned patient outreach, joins esteemed colleagues at the California Black Health Network (CBHN) as a member of its board of directors. Mason will put his life's work in health equity to good use as he helps guide the CBHN in its mission to ensure that all Black Californians, regardless of their education, socioeconomic class, sexual orientation, gender identity, housing status, or immigration status have access to high quality health care.

Abner Mason, founder and CEO of ConsejoSano

Mason's health equity credentials span decades. In 2018, he founded Health Tech 4 Medicaid (HT4M), a non-profit coalition working to create technology for Medicaid programs. Additionally, he is a member of the Founder's Council of U.S. of Care, a non-profit started by former CMS administrator Andy Slavitt aimed at improving health care access, is an active member of the American Medical Association's External Equity & Innovation Advisory Group, and recently served on the Biden-Harris Campaign Policy Committee, giving health equity a voice as the future administration outlined their platform. Prior to ConsejoSano, Mason founded both the Workplace Wellness Council of Mexico and the AIDS Responsibility Project. He was appointed by President Bush to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS in 2002, and was chief policy advisor to Massachusetts Governors Paul Cellucci and Jane Swift.

"I've dedicated much of my career to eliminating health disparities for people of color," said Mason. "Joining CBHN's board is an honor and a chance to improve health outcomes for the Black community in the state that I call home."

"As the only Black-led, state-wide organization dedicated to advancing health equity for all Black Californians, we are privileged to have Abner's help in guiding our outreach, education, and advocacy efforts," said CBHN Board Chair Brenda Shipp. "I look forward to his contributions as he and his fellow board members strive for a California where every member of the Black community can live a long and healthy life, free from violence, racism, and health inequities."

