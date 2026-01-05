Consello Partners with Major Champion Golfer Shane Lowry

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced a new long-term partnership with Major champion Shane Lowry, effective January 1, 2026.

Lowry is one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation. He came to international prominence in 2009 with his historic victory at the Irish Open as a 22-year-old amateur and later cemented his place among the game's elite with his win at The Open Championship. A multiple winner on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Lowry has performed at the highest level of the sport for more than a decade, including representing Europe in three Ryder Cups.

Under the partnership, Lowry will serve as a Consello Ambassador, with the Consello logo appearing on his golf apparel throughout the PGA and DP World Tour season and at related appearances.

The partnership reflects Consello's continued commitment to sport and aligns with the firm's Sports and Entertainment business, which advises teams, leagues, owners, and investors on strategy, capital, and long-term value creation across sport and adjacent industries.

Alongside the Sports and Entertainment practice, Consello offers advisory services across corporate strategy, M&A, management consulting, and talent, with each business led by deeply experienced operators with expansive industry-wide networks. Through Consello Capital, the firm also invests alongside management teams in select mid-market businesses, pairing capital with hands-on expertise to help accelerate long-term growth.

Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Shane brings enormous talent, a relentless pursuit of excellence and great humility as a golfer and person. He represents the very best of his sport, and his values align naturally with those of our firm. We are proud to partner with him and look forward to supporting him in the years ahead."

Shane Lowry added, "I've known Declan for many years, and I've watched with great admiration the distinct and ambitious growth of Consello since its formation. I'm proud to be associated with a firm so relentlessly focused on helping the best in the world be even better and excited to be partnering with the team."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Consello