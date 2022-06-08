Consensus Announces Slack Integration to Enhance Sales Communications with Interactive Video Demos

LEHI, Utah, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the leading demo automation platform (DAP) , announces today the beta launch of its integration with Slack, the leading business team and customer communications solution. Presales and sales teams using Slack and Consensus will now be able to easily share and track interactive video demos and other product-led content into communication channels and conversations inside of Slack.

Consensus

"This is an exciting time for both buyers and sellers in the B2B space," said Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "As buying groups grow and work becomes increasingly asynchronous, the ability for technical sales teams to provide instant demo access inside of preferred platforms is essential for creating a painless purchasing experience."

Because buying software is a complicated process, companies turn to tools like Consensus to automate the process of creating and sharing demos and other presales created content that buyers want to see. Recent research shows that only 98%of sales engineering teams now support functions outside of sales (such as Marketing and Client Success), all while trying to maintain a workload that sees them conducting more demos year over year.

Giving sales teams the ability to quickly insert automated demos into Slack, the place where technical sales teams are already working, enables them to give buyers critical information without leaving the channels where they have established the context for the problems buyers are trying to solve. This eliminates demo lag time and helps sellers coach buyers along the journey to making a purchase. It also improves adoption of the Consensus platform because it's even easier for the Sales team to use.

"We're always looking for ways to make it as easy as possible for Sales reps to share the automated demos that the Presales team has put together," said Alex Edwards, VP of Client Success. "We've seen big jumps in adoption with previous integrations such as with Outlook, Gmail, Salesforce, and Outreach. Having the Consensus technology where the Sales rep lives is key."

Within Slack, revenue teams can access their Consensus demo library, select interactive video demos they wish to insert, and place them into channels and threads they use to interact with customers, prospects, and team members.

"Consensus and Slack are tools that are important to many successful sales teams," said Rex Galbraith, SVP of Sales at Consensus. "I'm excited that they are now integrated and foresee even better results for users of this potent combination."

Consensus users interested in the Slack integration can access the Consensus knowledge base for articles explaining the benefits they can expect to see from combining demo automation with their communications.

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus is intelligent demo automation software that helps you scale Presales. Using Consensus, your sales engineering team builds a library of reusable interactive video demos that Sales sends out on-demand. Consensus automatically personalizes the experience and tracks engagement, bringing prospects to live demos better educated and ready to talk specifics. This not only reduces unqualified demos to near zero and can double your SE team's productivity, it also removes the "demo lag time" for prospects and shortens the sales cycle by as much as 68%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

