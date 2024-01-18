Consensus Cloud Solutions Appoints Accomplished Industry Leader, Johnny Hecker, as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Consensus Cloud Solutions

18 Jan, 2024, 14:43 ET

Global leader with deep expertise in SaaS and cloud technology to oversee the company's revenue and go-to-market operations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leading provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, has appointed Johnny Hecker as Chief Revenue Officer and EVP of Operations, effective January 1, 2024.

Continue Reading

This promotion expands upon Hecker's existing role as Executive Vice President of Operations at Consensus, and positions him as a pivotal player in driving the company's success in the dynamic landscape of data exchange technology. In his elevated role, he is charged with leading Consensus' revenue operations globally and spearheading Consensus' go-to-market (GTM) strategy including sales, marketing, e-commerce, sales operations, and services, including customer service, support and professional services.

Scott Turicchi, CEO at Consensus, states, "Johnny's proven leadership and strategic acumen will be instrumental in advancing our revenue initiatives and expanding our footprint in the rapidly evolving cloud technology landscape."

Hecker brings over 20 years of executive experience in the SaaS and cloud computing space, coupled with a proven track record of generating revenue growth and forging successful client relationships. Prior to joining Consensus, he held a strategic role at Google Cloud, where he successfully operationalized GTM and drove exponential growth on both regional and global scales for the EMEA-North and Central Europe regions.

"I am honored to take on this new role at such an exciting juncture in Consensus' growth journey," said Johnny Hecker, CRO at Consensus. "Consensus has a stellar reputation for delivering best-in-class solutions. I look forward to building upon that success by designing business strategies that intersect with our innovative technology to satisfy the market's evolving needs."

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

Media Relations:
Christine Duval
[email protected]
(781) 519-8539

SOURCE Consensus Cloud Solutions

Also from this source

Consensus Cloud Solutions Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Re-Certification Sustaining the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Consensus Cloud Solutions Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Re-Certification Sustaining the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leading provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, today announced that its...
Consensus Cloud Solutions Launches AI Technology to Address Healthcare Providers' High Volumes of Unstructured Data

Consensus Cloud Solutions Launches AI Technology to Address Healthcare Providers' High Volumes of Unstructured Data

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the largest provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, is proud to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.