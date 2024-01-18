Consensus Cloud Solutions Appoints Accomplished Industry Leader, Johnny Hecker, as Chief Revenue Officer

Global leader with deep expertise in SaaS and cloud technology to oversee the company's revenue and go-to-market operations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc . (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leading provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, has appointed Johnny Hecker as Chief Revenue Officer and EVP of Operations, effective January 1, 2024.

This promotion expands upon Hecker's existing role as Executive Vice President of Operations at Consensus, and positions him as a pivotal player in driving the company's success in the dynamic landscape of data exchange technology. In his elevated role, he is charged with leading Consensus' revenue operations globally and spearheading Consensus' go-to-market (GTM) strategy including sales, marketing, e-commerce, sales operations, and services, including customer service, support and professional services.

Scott Turicchi, CEO at Consensus, states, "Johnny's proven leadership and strategic acumen will be instrumental in advancing our revenue initiatives and expanding our footprint in the rapidly evolving cloud technology landscape."

Hecker brings over 20 years of executive experience in the SaaS and cloud computing space, coupled with a proven track record of generating revenue growth and forging successful client relationships. Prior to joining Consensus, he held a strategic role at Google Cloud, where he successfully operationalized GTM and drove exponential growth on both regional and global scales for the EMEA-North and Central Europe regions.

"I am honored to take on this new role at such an exciting juncture in Consensus' growth journey," said Johnny Hecker, CRO at Consensus. "Consensus has a stellar reputation for delivering best-in-class solutions. I look forward to building upon that success by designing business strategies that intersect with our innovative technology to satisfy the market's evolving needs."

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

