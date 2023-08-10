Consensus Cloud Solutions Launches AI Technology to Address Healthcare Providers' High Volumes of Unstructured Data

Advanced NLP AI Solution Frees Clinical Resources from Manually Processing Medical Records for Improved Efficiency and Better Health Outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the largest provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Clarity Clinical Documentation™ (Clarity CD™), an accessible, cost-effective, and turnkey solution that automatically routes unstructured clinical data from faxes, handwritten notes, and scanned documents into the correct patient record. 

Clarity CD Workflow
Through a natural language processing and artificial intelligence engine, Clarity CD extracts key patient demographics from unstructured documents and automatically populates that data into a structured Continuity of Care Document (CCD). This information is then routed to the electronic health record (EHR) via Direct Secure Messaging. 

At least 70% of healthcare providers still exchange medical information by fax, according to federal officials as reported by Bloomberg Law. The launch of this new solution advances the secure exchange of healthcare data while evolving the role digital faxes play in a health system's broader interoperability strategy.  

Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus Cloud Solutions states, "The reality is faxes and handwriting remain prevalent in our day-to-day healthcare system, and many are still years away from eliminating paper. Instead of ignoring it, our focus is to use advanced NLP and AI solutions to support providers where they are today and make real strides in improving care quality, reducing staff burnout, and protecting patient data security." 

Clarity CD is designed to work with a wide range of documents and images, including low-resolution faxes. By seamlessly integrating with existing systems and workflows, Clarity CD increases overall productivity, reducing the time it takes to manually review documents while simultaneously mitigating the risk of errors through highly accurate extraction. 

Key benefits of Consensus Clarity CD for healthcare providers:

  • Optimize Processes: Increase productivity, efficiency, and cost savings by minimizing manual workflows
  • Increase Reliability: Improve data accuracy and reduce misfiled patient records
  • Conserve Resources: Reduce the time high-value staff spend on scanning and attaching faxes to medical records
  • Meet Regulatory Requirements: Promote better compliance due to fewer errors in highly regulated areas
  • Improve Satisfaction: Attain a better patient and provider experience through the delivery of faster, more accurate information and improved customer service

About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

