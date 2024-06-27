Consensus Cloud Solutions Receives 2024 CSO Award From Foundry's CSO

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a global leader of digital cloud fax technology and trusted provider of interoperability solutions, has been named a 2024 CSO Award winner from Foundry's CSO. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership.

"Our receipt of the CSO Award for the Compliance 365 security project is a significant milestone that reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance," said Jeffrey Sullivan, Chief Technology Officer of Consensus Cloud Solutions. "This award is a demonstration of our team's hard work, innovation, and commitment. It acknowledges our proactive stance in implementing cutting-edge security measures and our relentless pursuit of excellence in protecting our clients' data. We are honored to be recognized among the best in the industry and remain resolute in our mission to establish new benchmarks in cybersecurity."

This award serves as the most recent testament to Consensus' goal of delivering secure and reliable cloud solutions. Consensus recently announced that its cloud fax and electronic signature solutions, eFax Corporate ® and jSign ®, have re-earned and earned (respectively) certified status by HITRUST at the most-stringent r2 level for information security. In addition to HITRUST, eFax Corporate has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II certification, is PCI-DSS Compliant, and meets HIPAA requirements. jSign electronic signatures are also HIPAA-compliant.

"The stakes grow higher every day for security leaders and their teams, and this year's CSO Awards honor the very best efforts to tackle challenges from an expanding threat landscape," said Beth Kormanik, Content Director for the CSO Conference & Awards. "From devising new threat detection methods and cyber analytics to initiatives addressing AI threats, zero trust, and data protection, these projects are at the forefront of innovative security thinking and represent true business value for their organizations," continued Kormanik. "We congratulate the winners and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Conference & Awards this fall."

Consensus will accept its award at the CSO Conference & Awards to be held October 21-23, 2024 at the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a global leader in digital cloud fax technology. With over 25 years of success with eFax® at its core, the company has evolved to be a trusted provider of interoperability solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and secure data exchange to transform digital information, automate critical workflows, and maximize operational efficiencies. Consensus maintains industry-leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO's award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience. CSO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.). Company information is available at www.foundryco.com .

