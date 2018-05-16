Consensus Contributions: Bitfair To Appear At This Year's Blockchain Summit

Until now, cryptocurrency trading has largely been limited to exchanging digital coins themselves. While this led to large profits for many investors, it also carried many risks, and it made it hard for cryptocurrency experts to profit off certain types of information. To solve this problem, Bitfair has created a platform where investors could trade cryptocurrency derivatives. This allows them to diversify their investments, reduce risks, and leverage key information about the cryptocurrency market.

Bitfair has the potential to enhance cryptocurrency trading by leaps and bounds, but only if large numbers of investors and cryptocurrency experts take advantage of it. At Consensus 2018, Bitfair co-founders Thomas and Greg van der Spuy were excited to share their project and goals with the crypto-community. They connected with thousands of business executives, elected officials, investors, and other participants from across the globe, which helped them establish a strong foundation for future growth.

Consensus Considered

Held every year for the last four years, Consensus is a summit for blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. The event was organized by CoinDesk, a leading provider of information on digital currencies all over the world. It brought together everyone with a stake in blockchain and related technologies, including investors, entrepreneurs, academics, banks, and elected officials.

Consensus 2017 was a rousing success. It attracted 2,700 attendees from over 70 countries, more than 35 percent of whom were executives. It also gained the support of more than 80 media partners and a similar number of sponsors, and attracted more than 125 speakers. Participants came principally from North America, but there was considerable support from Asia, Europe, South America, Africa, and Australia.

This year's Consensus, held from May 14th to the 16th, expanded upon the previous one's success. Organizers estimate that more than 4,000 people participated this year, along with institutions like Kraken, InterBit, SAP, AlphaPoint, and the OAX Foundation. With so many participants from such a wide range of countries, the summit was able to spread blockchain technology far and wide.

Building Up Bitfair

Even for an industry as innovative as cryptocurrencies, Bitfair stands out. The platform is making it possible to trade cryptocurrency derivatives. This adds a new level of complexity and flexibility to blockchain investing, allowing investors to diversify their investments more effectively. It also makes it possible to profit off both upward and downward price movements in cryptocurrencies, so that if an investor knows that a cryptocurrency won't succeed, they can put this knowledge to use.

