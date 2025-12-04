Consensus Strategies Releases New Poll With Emerson College Polling Showing Schumer Hurting Democrats Heading Into 2026

Key States Show Schumer Hurting Democrats Heading Into 2026

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson College today released a nationwide survey of voters, along with state-level results from eight additional states, showing a broad, cross-partisan consensus that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should step aside as leader of the Senate Democratic caucus. Across every measure tested—leadership preference, strength, job approval, age, and electoral impact—voters - indicate that Schumer is a liability for Democrats nationally and in the states surveyed.

Schumer Hurts Democrats in Every State Tested

A consistent finding across the multi-state dataset is Schumer's negative impact on Democratic candidates. In every state surveyed, more voters say Schumer's leadership makes them less likely to vote for Democratic congressional candidates in 2026.

Net Impact of Schumer on Democratic Vote Choice (More Likely – Less Likely):

New Hampshire: –24 points

Texas: –20 points

Virginia: –19 points

Georgia: –17 points

Massachusetts: –16 points

New Jersey: –14 points

California: –10 points

New York: –8 points

National: –15 points

In no state—even in Schumer's home state of New York—does his leadership produce a positive net effect for Democratic candidates.

Majorities of Voters in Every State Want Schumer to Step Down

The sentiment that Schumer should step down as leader is not limited to the national electorate.

Voters Who Say Schumer Should Step Down (Now or After the 2026 Elections):

New Hampshire: 76%

Texas: 74%

Virginia: 74%

New Jersey: 74%

Georgia: 72%

Massachusetts: 71%

California: 67%

New York: 66%

National: 76%

Nationally, 61% of Democrats and 83% of Independents say Schumer should step down as Leader.





Democratic Independent Republican Total













Continue as Leader 39 % 17 % 18 % 24 %

Step Down Now 41 % 47 % 34 % 41 %

Step Down After 20 % 36 % 48 % 35 %













Net Continue as Leader -22 % -67 % -64 % -52 %

Voters Say Schumer Is Not the Best Person to Lead Democrats

Across the nation and across states, voters expressing an opinion say Schumer is not the right person to lead the Democratic Party.

New Hampshire: 81%

New Jersey: 78%

Virginia: 78%

Georgia 76%

Massachusetts 78%

Texas 76%

California: 73%

New York: 67%

National: 78%

Voters in All States See Schumer as Weak

Schumer's leadership strength ratings are negative across every region:

Net Strength (Strong – Weak):

New Hampshire: –34

Virginia: –29

New Jersey: –29

Georgia: –26

Massachusetts: –24

Texas: –24

California: –21

New York: –14

National: –31

Job Approval Underwater Everywhere

Schumer's job approval is negative in all eight states surveyed and nationally. His net approval rating nationally is 34 points worse than Hakeem Jeffries among Democrats.

Schumer has a negative job rating worse than Mike Johnson, John Thune, and Donald Trump.

Methodology

Emerson College Polling surveyed 1,000 likely voters nationally, and state samples of 1000 per state in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia. Conducted November 18-21, 2025.

Full Report: https://emersoncollegepolling.com/8-state-national-surveys/

