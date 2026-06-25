Consensus Welcomes Doug Sechrist as Chief Marketing Officer

Doug Sechrist joins Consensus at a pivotal moment as the company expands its vision for how modern buyers evaluate software following the acquisitions of Peel and Saleo.

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus announced today that marketing executive Doug Sechrist has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, deepening its leadership bench following the acquisitions of Peel and Saleo as the company moves to define its category.

Over the past year, Consensus has expanded its Product Experience Platform through the acquisitions of Peel and Saleo, grown its footprint across 60% of the world's largest software companies, and reinforced its position as the leader in Demo Automation. Doug's mandate is to help define and lead the next category of buyer engagement.

He joins Consensus from Zenoti, where he led marketing and re-architected go-to-market around the company's core growth levers. Across nearly 25 years in B2B SaaS, Doug has built and scaled marketing organizations at some of the industry's most successful growth companies, including Zenefits, Five9, and Eloqua. His experience spans three IPOs and five acquisition exits, with a track record of building high-performing teams, aligning sales and marketing, and creating predictable growth engines that turn brand awareness into revenue.

Doug is known for bringing both the art and science of marketing to the table. He combines strategic storytelling with operational rigor, helping companies build categories, strengthen customer engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug Sechrist as our Chief Marketing Officer. Consensus has built strong product and real momentum, and Doug is the leader to translate that into category leadership. He brings a rare combination of strategic narrative and operational discipline, and he is exactly the marketer we need as we enter our next phase of growth," said Doug Johnson, CEO of Consensus.

Doug brings values that fit the Consensus culture: a bias for action, intellectual honesty about what the numbers actually show, and a builder's instinct for turning strategy into shipped work.

"Consensus sits at the center of one of the most important shifts in B2B. The buying journey has moved upstream, away from the sales conversation and into the buyer's own hands, and whoever can decode why buyers buy will reshape how revenue gets built. With the momentum behind this team and platform, I cannot imagine a more exciting problem to solve," said Doug Sechrist, Chief Marketing Officer of Consensus.

Doug's appointment comes as Consensus builds toward DEMOFEST London this October, where the company will mark the next chapter of its category strategy.

About Consensus

Consensus is the world's most trusted agentic Product Experience Platform—delivering intelligent, always-on product experiences that accelerate and inform decisions.

Today's buyers research independently and decide faster than ever, making traditional demos slow, rigid, and often wasted. Consensus transforms the buying motion by delivering personalized product experiences that buyers can explore and share on their own terms. The result is measurable: better-qualified deals, stronger stakeholder alignment, and faster sales cycles.

Trusted by 60% of the world's largest software companies, including Oracle, Atlassian, Salesforce, and SAP, Consensus is #1 in Demo Automation and #5 in Sales Software on G2 and recognized as a Great Place to Work.

Learn more at goconsensus.com.

SOURCE Consensus