Consensus Acquires Saleo, Creating the Industry's First Agentic Product Experience Platform

Combined platform unites interactive tours and video demos, AI demo agents, conversational AI, and live demos to eliminate friction across the buying journey and deliver continuous buyer intelligence to revenue teams.

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the agentic Product Experience Platform redefining how B2B buyers research, evaluate, and make critical purchasing decisions, today announced the acquisition of Saleo, the AI-native live-demo experience platform, and the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Peel. Together, the companies create the only end-to-end agentic AI platform that runs fully autonomous, personalized demos with unified buyer intelligence across all steps of the modern revenue motion.

Saleo brings flawless, data-rich live product demos to the Consensus platform. Built on proprietary technology that injects tailored demo data directly into the native product, Saleo enables revenue teams to run live demos that reflect the buyer's actual reality. No more generic walkthroughs. No more hours of demo environment setup. Every live demo becomes indistinguishable from the prospect's real-world deployment, configured automatically through AI.

From self-guided product exploration to agent-led conversations and live product experiences, the Consensus Product Experience Platform now covers every moment of the modern buying journey. Consensus enables buyers to explore on their own terms. Saleo's AI Demo Agent and Live experience deliver context-rich demos 24/7. And Peel captures and contextualizes buyer engagement signals across the buying journey through conversations, helping revenue teams identify their most qualified opportunities and tailor engagement based on real buyer intent. Together, the combined platform provides one of the most comprehensive views of B2B buying behavior in the industry.

The shift is happening at a critical moment. According to Gartner, B2B buyers are 83% through their decision process before ever engaging sales, and spend just 17% of their total purchase journey meeting with potential suppliers. The traditional sales playbook, built around live human interaction at every stage, no longer matches how buying actually works. Revenue teams need visibility into what buyers do before sales are involved, and the precision to deliver decisive product experiences the moment buyers engage. The gap between those two needs is where friction compounds across the modern buying journey, and what Consensus, Peel, and Saleo together eliminate.

"Revenue teams don't lose because they lack activity. They lose because buyers experience friction and don't tell us," said Doug Johnson, CEO of Consensus. "Every layer of this platform was built to remove that friction and surface the signals that tell us what buyers actually want next. Consensus lets buyers explore products on their own terms. Peel's conversational AI agents turn every piece of collateral into a real-time conversation that captures buyer intent. And Saleo brings precision to the moment that matters most: the live demo. This combined Product Experience Platform is what modern revenue teams need: agentic, buyer-centric, and built to turn every buyer interaction into intelligence, insights, and next-best actions that help teams anticipate buyer needs and engage with greater precision."

Saleo eliminates one of the most persistent failure points in B2B sales. Demos historically break down because demo environments are outdated, presales teams spend hours preparing every demo, and the data inside the demo is generic and doesn't reflect the prospect's reality. Saleo solves all three by creating a dynamic proof layer on top of the prospect's native application, enabling personalized, relevant demos without the prep work or risk.

Saleo's AI Demo Agent delivers fully autonomous, personalized product demos 24/7, responding to buyer questions, navigating the product in real time, and surfacing the most relevant features without a sales rep ever entering the room.

For Consensus, this is a powerful addition to the buyer-led journey, giving self-directed buyers an intelligent, interactive experience the moment they raise their hand, before they ever engage with a human. Together, Consensus's Product Experience Platform and Saleo's AI Demo Agent create a seamless path from first curiosity to informed conversation, compressing the evaluation cycle.

"Live demos have always been where deals are decided, but they've also been where deals fall apart," said Justin McDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Saleo. "We built Saleo to eliminate that risk completely. Now, combined with Consensus, we're turning the most unpredictable moment in the sales cycle into the most controlled. Every demo is real because it's your real product. Every experience is personal and built to win."

One platform. One intelligence layer. Zero buyer friction.

Learn more about the acquisition at goconsensus.com/launch.

About Consensus

Consensus is the world's most trusted AI-powered Product Experience Platform—delivering intelligent, always-on product experiences that accelerate and inform decisions.

Today's buyers research independently and decide faster than ever, making traditional demos slow, rigid, and often wasted. Consensus transforms the buying motion by delivering personalized product experiences that buyers can explore and share on their own terms. The result is measurable: better-qualified deals, stronger stakeholder alignment, and faster sales cycles.

Trusted by 60% of the world's largest software companies, including Oracle, Atlassian, Salesforce, and SAP, Consensus is #1 in Demo Automation and #5 in Sales Software on G2 and recognized as a Great Place to Work.

Learn more at goconsensus.com.

About Saleo

Saleo is the leading Demo Experience platform trusted by industry leaders like SAP, Salesforce, Seismic, Clari, and 6Sense. Through a single unified AI-powered platform, companies can run high-stakes live demos in their native product, create self-serve tours, and deliver autonomous demos 24/7 via an AI Demo Agent. Saleo empowers presales, sales, and marketing teams to close deals faster by reducing demo prep time, shortening sales cycles, and enhancing demo satisfaction - earning G2's Demo Automation Leadership position for 10 consecutive quarters.

SOURCE Consensus