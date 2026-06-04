Provarity and Consensus Partner to Modernize the Technical Buying Journey for Enterprise Sales

Instynx, the AI-native presales platform, combines demo automation with technical evaluation for earlier engagement, accelerated sales cycles, faster POCs and increased revenue

ATLANTA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provarity, Inc., a leader in AI-native technical sales orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership with Consensus, the leader in Demo Automation software. This collaboration integrates Consensus's automated demo experiences with Provarity's "Instynx" platform to provide a seamless, intelligent, data-driven journey from early product discovery through technical evaluation and post-sales handoff.

For enterprise sales organizations, the technical evaluation stage remains one of the biggest drivers of revenue and one of the least understood. Deals frequently stall during the Proof of Concept (POC) stage, creating critical blind spots in forecast accuracy and pipeline confidence.

"Technical evaluations are where deals are won or lost, yet most organizations still lack visibility into what's happening during that stage," said Steve Davis, CEO of Provarity. "This integration is connecting buyer engagement from the demo all the way through execution of the POC, and onto customer success. The value is simple: faster sales cycles, higher technical win rates, and a more predictable revenue engine. By bringing Consensus into our ecosystem, these benefits are experienced earlier in the buyer journey, ensuring that every interaction, from demo through validation, contributes to a clearer path to close."

Customers leveraging Instynx and Consensus will benefit from:

End-to-end technical sales orchestration : Seamless connections to product education, demo engagement, POC execution, and post-sales handoff

: Seamless connections to product education, demo engagement, POC execution, and post-sales handoff AI-driven insights and Agentic recommendations : Understanding buyer behavior, sentiment, and "next best" actions across the deal lifecycle

: Understanding buyer behavior, sentiment, and "next best" actions across the deal lifecycle Improved visibility and predictability : Technical engagement tracking and risk identification from early-stage demos through validation and close

: Technical engagement tracking and risk identification from early-stage demos through validation and close Enhanced revenue outcomes: Increased technical win rates, reduced sales cycle time, and improved forecast accuracy

This partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to modernizing presales by transforming This partnership signals a joint commitment to modernizing presales, turning your fragmented, manual process into a scalable engine for revenue growth.

Organizations using Provarity today are already seeing measurable impact, including:

Up to 30% faster POC cycles

Higher technical win rates and improved deal conversion

and improved deal conversion Early identification of deal risk before it impacts forecast

before it impacts forecast The ability to manage more POCs without increasing headcount

Reduced time spent on unqualified technical evaluations

"Consensus has always been focused on delivering better product experiences that move deals forward," said Adam Freeman, SVP of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances at Consensus. "Partnering with Provarity allows us to connect those experiences directly to the technical validation process. Together, we're giving revenue teams the visibility and intelligence they need to guide buyers from first engagement to final decision with confidence."

Provarity's enterprise customer base includes leading technology companies across cybersecurity and enterprise software who rely on its platform to orchestrate hundreds of concurrent POCs. The integration enables organizations to move beyond traditional engagement metrics toward a deeper understanding of buyer intent correlating signals across demos, CRM systems, collaboration tools, and technical validation workflows.

For more information on the partnership visit: https://goconsensus.com/partners/provarity

About Provarity, Inc.

Provarity is the leader in Presales Automation and Analysis. Founded by industry veterans from Oracle, Salesforce, and leading cybersecurity startups, Provarity provides a unified platform to manage, track, and forecast technical evaluations. Provarity helps enterprise software companies close deals faster and lower cost of customer acquisition.

For more information, visit us at Provarity.ai or Follow Us on LinkedIn.

About Consensus

Consensus is the world's most trusted AI-powered Interactive Demo Platform—delivering intelligent, always-on product experiences that accelerate and inform decisions.

80% of buying happens before sales ever enters the conversation. Today's buyers research independently and decide faster than ever, making traditional demos slow, rigid, and often wasted. Consensus transforms the buying motion by delivering personalized product experiences that buyers can explore and share on their own terms.

Every interaction generates actionable intelligence. The platform combines professional video demos, interactive tours, and immersive simulations with advanced analytics, revealing who's involved, what matters most, how buying groups engage, and when momentum is building.

The result is measurable: better-qualified deals, stronger stakeholder alignment, and faster sales cycles.

Trusted by 60% of the world's largest software companies, including Oracle, Atlassian, Salesforce, and SAP, Consensus is #1 in Demo Automation on G2 and recognized as a Great Place to Work.

For more information, visit goconsensus.com or Follow Us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Consensus