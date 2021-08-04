ConsenSys Evolves Customer Experience and Trust with LivePerson

These quick, personalized digital experiences will launch for MetaMask, the world's most popular noncustodial digital wallet, trusted by over eight million monthly active users to buy, store, send, and swap tokens. This significant improvement aims to empower MetaMask users by creating a better customer experience as the community continues to grow exponentially.

"The very nature of MetaMask and decentralized finance — its nascence and complexity — demands education and support. We believe that this collaboration with LivePerson will help us drive meaningful engagement with the MetaMask community in a very agile way," explained Dan Finlay, Co-founder and Lead Developer on MetaMask.

ConsenSys currently offers extensive support for MetaMask through several channels like ticketing , community , Twitter , and Discord but has found that the majority of issues brought up in these channels already have clear, documented descriptions and guides. This collaboration with LivePerson will provide users with the simple and convenient option to start an immediate conversation with an AI and access educational information on-demand. All of the current Support options available today will remain available.

"Working with partners like LivePerson helps match cutting-edge technology with the best-in-class customer experiences that our community expects," said Dror Avieli, VP Customer Success at ConsenSys. "We're excited to work with a conversational AI partner with expertise in decentralized tech to bring these trusted, efficient experiences to the communities that use our leading technology."

"As sophisticated, tech-savvy investors in a bleeding-edge field, crypto and DeFi community members are looking for high-end customer experiences," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "ConsenSys is leading the industry in putting customers first, deepening relationships, and dramatically reducing exposure to phishing and scamming by providing easy AI-powered access to trusted resources. We're proud to work with one of the most sophisticated DeFi companies as they build care and acquisition on our Conversational Cloud."

These AI-powered conversations will be available in English on both MetaMask Extension and MetaMask Mobile.

Further details about the ConsenSys-LivePerson partnership and conversational AI-powered experiences are available on LivePerson's blog .

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura , Quorum , Codefi , MetaMask , Truffle , and Diligence , serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open-source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/ .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

CONTACT:

Mike Tague

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.; ConsenSys

Related Links

https://www.liveperson.com

