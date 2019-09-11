ConsenSys Joins Hyperledger as a Premier Member

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsenSys and Hyperledger announced today that ConsenSys has become the newest Premier Member of Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, hosted by the Linux Foundation. Additionally, ConsenSys's PegaSys protocol engineering group submitted its Ethereum client, formerly known as Pantheon, as the project Hyperledger Besu , the first public chain compatible blockchain submission to Hyperledger.

ConsenSys will join a Hyperledger membership made up of 270+ leading companies in finance, banking, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing and technology. ConsenSys' PegaSys submitted a blockchain framework based on public Ethereum for users to build and run robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support business transactions. As a member of the Hyperledger community, ConsenSys will explore interoperability across blockchains and help drive standards to support enterprise-grade blockchain environments. Hyperledger Besu will benefit from a global community of Hyperledger developers, technical working groups, and leading open-source governance standards.

"As a new premier member, ConsenSys is now an active part of the Hyperledger community and the open source, open governance approach to blockchain," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "By submitting the code for Hyperledger Besu right out of the gate, ConsenSys is showing its support for our mission to build a broad coalition for advancing enterprise blockchain. The more technologies and members we have working together, the stronger the foundation we can collectively build for blockchain-based solutions."

Joseph Lubin, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Founder of ConsenSys, will join the governing board of Hyperledger, which now counts 22 members. "PegaSys and ConsenSys have been committed to open source software and submitting Hyperledger Besu to Hyperledger demonstrates that commitment. Public networks with tens of thousands of nodes are most appropriate in a world in which we will see the tokenization of many types of assets and resources."

Hyperledger Besu is the 15th project in the Hyperledger greenhouse. Hyperledger Besu , a Java-based Ethereum client formerly known as Pantheon, is the first blockchain project submitted to Hyperledger that can operate on a public blockchain. Besu represents the growing interest of enterprises to build both permissioned and public network use cases for their applications. The project's design and architecture decisions have been aimed at clean interfaces and modularity, with the goal of making Hyperledger Besu a platform for open development and deployment. Read more about the framework, here .

About PegaSys

PegaSys (Protocol Engineering Groups and Systems) is a 65-person team dedicated to enterprise grade blockchain at ConsenSys. By building Enterprise Ethereum, we bring together the strengths of public and private blockchains: a large developer community while meeting enterprise needs for privacy and permissioning. We are focused on privacy, permissioning, scalability, and other features to make Ethereum production-ready. PegaSys will be launching PegaSys Plus, its commercial license version offering premium enterprise features and 24/7 support in October.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a blockchain company dedicated to transforming the world's digital architecture into a more open, inclusive, and secure internet of value, commonly called Web3. With a more trustworthy internet architecture, ConsenSys builds software to help individuals, enterprises, and governments unlock new business models, gain efficiencies through a shared IT infrastructure, and utilize modern cryptographic methods to safeguard private user data. Through our unique global business comprised of a venture fund and startup incubator , Enterprise Ethereum consulting arm, and an educational Academy , ConsenSys is building for the decentralized future.

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/ .

